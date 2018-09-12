Professor with TDS Shoots Himself to Protest President Trump

Trump Derangement Syndrome does exist and in some cases, it requires the person’s admission to a psychiatric facility. Such might be the case of Professor Mark J. Bird, a sociology professor at the College of Southern Nevada.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that he is facing felony gun charges after shooting himself in the arm last month on school grounds in protest of Donald Trump. The professor allegedly teaches ‘human behavior’.

On the day of the reported shooting on Aug. 28, Bird, age 69, was reportedly seen stumbling out of a school bathroom while bleeding from a self-inflicted wound before collapsing.

In the bathroom Bird exited, campus police said they found a $100 bill that had been taped to a mirror in addition to a note reading: “For the janitor.” Campus police also reported finding a .22-caliber pistol on the bathroom floor and a spent shell casing.

One college employee told police that he held Bird’s hand to calm him down as others tried to stop the bleeding. While waiting for authorities to arrive, Bird said he had shot himself in protest of President Donald Trump, police noted in their report. The report did not elaborate.

That’ll teach Trump!

The professor has been employed at the college since 1993 and is an emeritus professor.