“Profoundly Outraged” Stephen Miller Slams the Squad’s Radical Leader AOC

After Stephen Miller’s appearance on Fox News Sunday today, the left is doubling down on calling him a racist and mocking him for saying the President wants to limit illegal immigration out of love for the U.S. The reaction is odd given the fact that Miller presented common-sense arguments.

White House adviser Stephen Miller defended President Donald Trump’s tweets directed at “The Squad,” hard-left Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI).

He told the unfriendly Chris Wallace, he was “profoundly outraged” by AOC’s “historical smear,” calling it a “sinful comment.”

Stephen Miller on Ocasio-Cortez’s Holocaust trivialization: “As a Jew … I am profoundly outraged by the comments from [AOC]. It is a historical smear. It is a sinful comment. It minimizes the death of 6 million of my Jewish brothers and sisters. It minimizes their suffering…” pic.twitter.com/jVEZV4pjrt — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) July 21, 2019

AOC never wants America to come first, Stephen Miller said today. She and the rest of “The Squad” will end up hurting Democrats in 2020, he predicted.

He also blasted the ‘Squad’ for labeling opponents as racist despite their own “shocking” comments.

“Let me just cut to the heart of the issue,” Miller said. “These four congresswomen detest America as it exists, as it is currently constructed. They want to tear down the structure of our country. They want us to be a socialist, open borders country. If you, as Donald Trump says, want to destroy America with open borders, you cannot say you love your country. If you attack border agents the way Ocasio-Cortez has, it means you have a deep-seated hatred of the nation as it exists. That’s why you want to erase its borders, fundamentally transform the country and in the process, it doesn’t matter if American citizens lose their jobs, lose their homes, lose their livelihoods, lose their health coverage and lose their very lives.”

Wallace played clips of what the president has said in the past, including comments about The Squad, and asked why Miller thought those statements were not racist.

“There’s a gigantic, enormous distinction between Donald Trump saying I’m going to get on the world stage and put America first in every single thing we do versus a view that says America should never come first and American citizens should never come first, which is their view, and that’s what we are going to take to the ballot box.”

“I fundamentally disagree with the view that if you criticize someone and they happen to be a different color skin that makes it a racial criticism.”

