Progressives plot to elect an idiot for President in 2028

Politico says the buzz has begun for an Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez presidency. It’s not a novel idea. She told her mother she wants to be President and Michael Moore would like to see the Constitution altered to let her run now.

While stumping for communist Bernie Sanders, communist AOC said, “I know, and we all know, that this isn’t just about Bernie Sanders,” she said. “This is about a movement that has been decades in the making.”

She is drawing large crowds in Vermont, Iowa, Nevada, California and New York, which has led progressive insiders to explain that she is the leader of the progressive movement [socialist/communist] and the future of the party.

Don’t think this is a small thing. California and New York almost have enough communists/socialists to control presidential elections.

SHE IS THE FUTURE OF THE DEMOCRAT PARTY

“The future of the Democratic Party is not Pete Buttigieg. It’s Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez,” said Will Rodriguez-Kennedy, president of the California Young Democrats, which has endorsed Sanders. “She has gripped the attention of fellow millennials across the country. The Green New Deal has changed the conversation on environmental action in the Democratic Party.”

The Green New Deal, by her former Chief of Staff’s admission, is really about transforming our economy into a socialist economy.

“Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez’s fans have also begun thinking about AOC 2024 or 2028. At their rally in Los Angeles, chiropractor Samuel Aguilera predicted that Ocasio-Cortez will eventually run for the White House: “In fact, I’m excited about that. She’s intelligent. I’ve got three daughters, and I’m excited that she’s opening up our opportunities for women.” Another audience member at the event shouted “Ocasio-Cortez 2020!” as she spoke,” WaPo writes.

The article refers to her as a socialist, but her platform is communism, period.

The country is heading for communism unless a true resistance, one led by freedom fighters, as in World War II, takes shape and fights as hard as they are fighting. Take back the word ‘resistance’ to its true meaning.

FRIGHTENING — A communist nation in the making:

‘You can’t sit it out’ — @BernieSanders and @AOC teamed up for a livestream to discuss the Green New Deal, creating a grassroots movement, and having longevity in politics pic.twitter.com/POsqyFXMnQ — NowThis (@nowthisnews) December 23, 2019