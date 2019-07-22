Progressives Tell Pelosi She Must Move the Party Further Left

Speaker Pelosi has always been known as a far-left congresswoman, but, apparently, she is not far left enough. She was told by the Progressive wing of the party that she must move the party further left. The Progressives are seizing full control of the party.

“The big sin of Pelosi’s swipe at AOC and The Squad is the marginalizing of true leaders that millions of people look up to,” Adam Green, co-founder of the Progressive Change Campaign Committee, told The Washington Times. “We would like her to call out people. She should just aim her fire at the right people.”

The right people, he said, are the more moderate members of the House Democratic Caucus. While they built the majority that gave the Speaker her job back, they aren’t as quick to buy into the Squad of communistas — Reps. O-Cortez (NY), Omar (MN), Presley (MA), and Tlaib (MI).

They believe Pelosi must resolve her differences with the squad and she must move the moderates left.

The people they consider moderate are basically socialists and they will face challengers who are even further left. Among them are Reps. Nadler, Maloney, who are leftists. That is how crazy the party has become.

The Progressives believe the President outmaneuvered Pelosi in getting the border crisis spending bill of $4.6 billion passed. They wanted absurd restrictions placed on the administration.

Moderates kept Mrs. Pelosi’s from forcing a last-minute negotiation with the Senate.

Ryan Greenwood, director of Movement Politics for People’s Action, said those moderates “are no way in line” with the rest of the party.

He said the group plans to step up political pressure on moderates to try to force them to back the liberals’ [leftists’] agenda.

Mrs. Pelosi recently referred to the squad only four or five people. AOC fired back suggesting that Pelosi was singling out racial and ethnic minority women for her criticism. AOC modified it after some backlash and said she didn’t think Pelosi was a racist.

The debate with the presidential candidates also showed how far-left they now are. They are communists and socialists who want permanent and complete power over the government.

Earlier today, the President tweeted that the Squad is a “very racist group of troublemakers.”

The “Squad” is a very Racist group of troublemakers who are young, inexperienced, and not very smart,” he wrote. “They are pulling the once great Democrat Party far left, and were against humanitarian aid at the Border…And are now against ICE and Homeland Security. So bad for our Country!

Most people on the right would agree with that assessment.

AOC wants a 9/11 commission to probe the President’s approach to immigration. She doesn’t want the President to set immigration policy but all he is doing is following the law already in place. As Rep. Crenshaw said, they only want the commission to attack the President.

He said Democrats won’t allow anything to protect the borders.