Prominent establishment conservative and radio show host Erick Erickson was suspended for 12 hours on Friday for posting a joke about 2020 Democrat presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren’s fake Native American identity.

His tweet is harmless and funny.

“Elizabeth Warren set to introduce the Wrecking American Prosperity Under Marxism, or WAMPUM Act, wherein she gives everything away for free,” he wrote Thursday in a now-deleted tweet.

It is obviously satire.

We don’t know who deleted it, but it violated Twitter’s “rules against hateful conduct.”

Actually, we think Warren’s daily conduct is hateful and her appropriation of Native ancestry is just wrong.

Erickson was mocking Warren’s socialist freebie vision for the USA and her fake Indian identity.

There was nothing hateful unless they think jabbing at her lies about ancestry is somehow an insult to Indians. It’s not and it is solely aimed at her. I have Native-American ancestry and I am not offended but I am offended that they are offended.

It’s very clear what is going on here. They plan to censor anything knocking Democrats, but it won’t work in the reverse.

Twitter has suspended establishment conservative Erick Erickson for an Elizabeth Warren joke pic.twitter.com/jcH74D9O7O — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) May 31, 2019

Getting to feel a lot like Turkey.

.@Twitter banning @EWErickson over satirizing a politician is the kind of thing you see in Turkey or Indonesia, not the United States. Sad. — Neil Stevens (@presjpolk) May 31, 2019