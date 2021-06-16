Proof! Green Beret foretold the deeply disturbing Revolver News story



















Since the Revolver News story came out yesterday suggesting much of the planning and execution of the so-called insurrection of January 6th was by the FBI itself, it seems appropriate to resurrect a story from March of this year.

We are just reprinting the entire story below which was first published at The Gateway Pundit.

It looks very different now after the deeply disturbing Revolver News investigation. The FBI asked Jeremy Brown to spy on ordinary Americans who were not wanted for or even under investigation for any crimes.

ORIGINAL STORY

Jeremy Brown is a former Green Beret and former Republican candidate for Congress in Florida’s 14th Congressional District. Brown served in the United States Army from 1992 to 2012 and retired as a Special Forces Master Sergeant.

He attended the Stop the Steal rally on January 6th at the Capitol and went as an Oath Keeper to provide security.

After the rally, he was contacted by both DHS and the FBI. They attempted to recruit him to spy on innocent Americans. They first approached him because he “posted some things online.”

The Left has successfully painted the Oath Keepers as a far-right extremist group. They want all militias depicted that way so they can effectively silence them as they — the Left — take over the government.

The Oath Keepers are mostly police and military, usually veterans, who pledge to uphold the Constitution.

His friend posted a statement and a video he made of the attempted recruitment of Mr. Brown to spy on Americans who did nothing wrong.

THIS MESSAGE IS FROM A FRIEND OF JEREMY’S

He asked me to post this link [on Facebook] to a video interview he gave to Brandon Gray of “JustAnotherChannel.com“.

This is Jeremy’s story about being contacted and recruited by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF) to report on everyday Americans. It has the video surveillance and the audio recording of the actual meet.

Jeremy has struggled for months about whether or not to go public with this information, but after listening to Politicians and the FBI Director, Chris Wray, tell lie after balled face lie to the American People, he could not stay silent any longer.

He asked me to convey that his desire to protect and defend the American People and the TRUTH are more important than privacy or personal safety. Please watch and spread to anyone with ears to hear and eyes to see.

Jeremy is SAFE, but laying low and keeping on the move until he has a full grasp on any fallout that is sure to result. We hope this knowledge wakes Americans up and prevents any unsuspecting Veterans from being used as pawns in this evil and diabolical game being played by our Government.

De Oppresso Liber.

WATCH:

