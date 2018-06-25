Proof That Adults Are Being Passed Off as Separated Children

MS-13 and adults are being sent around our country to join relatives under the false pretense that they are children separated from their parents. Look at the following clips and photos and tell us if we don’t have proof or strong circumstantial evidence it is the case.t

The alleged teens entering our country are often men.

Take the NY Times video as one example. They recently made fools of themselves by capturing the video of “migrant immigrant children” who were obviously adult men. They also aren’t immigrants, they are illegal immigrants. Don’t cave to the false narrative that illegal and legal immigrants are one and the same. They are not.

This is ane excerpt from the New York Times story that goes with the video below:

Under cover of darkness and in the custody of the federal government, migrant children have been coming in waves to New York, taken from their parents after crossing the southern border.

Speaking outside Cayuga Centers in Harlem, one of a group of social service agencies in the state that contract with the federal government to take in unaccompanied minors, Mayor Bill de Blasio on Wednesday afternoon said 350 children had come through the center and that 239 of them were currently in Cayuga’s care; the agency is not residential, but places children in temporary foster care and runs day programs.

Watch these “children”:

Here is another video of the “children”.

Kristjen Nielsen, the DHS Secretary explained that there were 10,000 children sent alone by their abusive parents. [Democrats don’t care about that.] Another 2300 were separated — briefly in most cases.

A community organizing leftist tweeted and sent a photo of the “children” who were separated.

“I’m at LaGuardia airport in NYC. Youth & children separated from their families are landing in terminal B taken to shelters in Westchester & LI. @AmericanAir must stop enabling Trump’s deportation force.”

Do they look like children to you?

Jimenez is a member of the Marxist ‘United We Dream’ who guarantee all illegals will stay by virtue of their rioting and rabble-rousing. They will turn us into a crime-infested Communist nation like the ones they left.

The illegal aliens coming freely across our borders include teens who have already been recruited by MS-13. Some will soon be. MS-13 is going after illegal alien grammar school children.

We are bringing the communism and crime of countries to the south into our nation.

This next clip is via the hard-left Jewish Action group that has been harassing Kristjen Nielsen outside her home. He has his child with him if you will notice,

