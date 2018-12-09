Prosecutor Says Killer’s Not Radical, Just “Devout, Very Religious, Pious, a Patriot”

Contributor James Soviero

A former student may have arranged to meet Irish teacher John Dowling outside a Paris university. After meeting up, he allegedly murdered him in cold blood, it emerged on Thursday night.

A Pakistani national and former student of Irish teacher John Dowling stabbed him to death. This took place Wednesday in Paris outside a university. Ali R., 37, told responding police he killed him [in cold blood] because he “insulted the Prophet Muhammad.”

Ali R. was seen talking with lecturer John Dowling, 66, outside Pôle Universitaire Léonard de Vinci where Dowling taught English before he brandished a steak knife and stabbed the lecturer in the throat and chest, the Daily Mail reported.

Ali was arrested on the scene where he confessed to stabbing Dowling 13 times. He also held a grudge against the teacher because he failed his exams and flunked out in 2017.

He was in France for two years, according to the Daily Mail. “Since then he had been returning to the college and had become unwanted to the point that he was not allowed in any more”, said prosecutor Catherine Denis.

HE’S NOT A RADICAL, HE’S JUST DEVOUT

Denis also said evidence suggests Ali was not linked to any terrorist group. He was simply a devout follower of Islam and an “obsessive patriot” of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

“We don’t have proof of radicalization, but rather a feeling that we’re dealing with someone who is very religious, very pious, very practicing,” Denis said.

This is the PROSECUTOR??? What’s wrong with him is not radicalization, he’s just very religious and patriotic. He’s not that guilty by reason of patriotism?