Prosecutor WRECKS desperate Dems argument over AGs Presser

Anyone who in any way looks like they will support President Trump gets the character assassination treatment. Attorney General Barr is their latest target. Desperate Democrats demand he cancel his presser with Rod Rosenstein at 9:30. It’s their latest conspiracy theory.

They’re afraid Barr will set it up so the President can’t be reviled sufficiently. The former Whitewater prosecutor smashed that argument.

THE DESPERATE DEMS ARE DEMANDING HE NOT HOLD THE PRESSER

A scared and desperate group of House Democrats on Wednesday demanded Attorney General William Barr cancel his planned press conference Thursday morning.

“This press conference, which apparently will not include Special Counsel Mueller, is unnecessary and inappropriate, and appears designed to shape public perceptions of the report before anyone can read it,” they wrote.

The statement was signed by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (N.Y.), Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff(Calif.), Oversight and Reform Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings(Md.), Committee on Financial Services Chairwoman Maxine Waters(Calif.) and Committee on Foreign Affairs Chairman Eliot Engel (N.Y.).

IT’S PERFECTLY APPROPRIATE

Former Watergate prosecutor Ken Starr shot that down last night on Laura Ingraham’s show.

Starr said that he would have advised Attorney General Barr to “do exactly what he’s doing”…” go out and explain the process”.

He says the only thing that is “unfair” is for Nadler to go out and comment on what the attorney general is doing. He called it an “unfair attack”.

Starr was shocked that there has been “complete cooperation” with the Mueller probe, adding that President Trump was “transparent and cooperative”.

Ken Starr said the White House absolutely should be informed before the Mueller Report is released. Barr is doing nothing wrong.

Nadler claims he is “deeply troubled” by something that is appropriate:

I’m deeply troubled by reports that the WH is being briefed on the Mueller report AHEAD of its release. Now, DOJ is informing us we will not receive the report until around 11/12 tomorrow afternoon — AFTER Barr’s press conference. This is wrong.

To sow doubt in the minds of Americans before the report is released tomorrow Nadler made the claim that there is something wrong with the White House being briefed on the Mueller Report.

“It’s all happening in an orderly way,” Starr said.

He’s “DEEPLY TROUBLED”

Nadler knows he’s lying and it’s absurd to say it’s “deeply troubling.” This is the guy who demands the entire report although it’s illegal to share everything.

“This is wrong, this is not the proper role for the Attorney General. Democratic Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler blasts AG Barr for the manner and timing in which he plans to release the Mueller report https://t.co/htq5ry3va4 pic.twitter.com/wDcBmIpP8j — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) April 18, 2019

STARR ALSO DOESN’T BELIEVE THE REPORT WILL BE “FAIR AND BALANCED”

The former independent counsel argued that there was a “fair concern” over whether special counsel Robert Mueller’s redacted final report would be “fair and balanced.”

Starr said “the concern, that I think is a fair concern,” was: “Is the report going to be written in a fair and balanced way?”

Starr blamed Mueller’s “choice of staff.”

“So many questions have been raised about that staff and their leanings and so forth,” he said, referring without naming him to President Donald Trump, and his characterization of Mueller’s team of prosecutors as “angry Democrats.”