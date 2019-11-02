Prosecutors say they don’t have exculpatory info & that’s that

Prosecutors say that no exculpatory information (Brady information) was withheld in the General Michael Flynn case as his lawyer Sidney Powell contends.

In an effort to compel the production of purportedly exculpatory evidence, Flynn attorney Sidney Powell claimed that the government failed to produce Brady evidence (i.e. evidence favorable to the defense).

Federal prosecutors have responded by saying “each new argument or claim” made by the defense is “unsupported by fact or law, and does not identify favorable and material information that the government has failed to produce.”

The Department of Justice presented exhibits of the FBI’s handwritten interview notes and 302s.

Prosecutors said that Flynn’s claims of innocence and being fooled into pleading guilty are “demonstrably false” and that the defense has not identified relevant and favorable evidence to support the claim. Therefore, the government said, the defense’s motion to compel Brady material should be rejected.

The prosecutors stated that “Even if an earlier draft of the (302) once existed, there is no reason to believe it would materially differ from the agents’ notes.”

HUH?

There are other documents they didn’t hand over so this isn’t over. Flynn’s attorney said the FBI falsified 302s and framed General Flynn.

There are also some explanations needed for the recently-released Strzok-Page texts and Clapper’s comments about taking a kill shot.

One thing is certain, the government ambushed General Flynn and then celebrated their success.

We will wait for Attorney Powell’s response.

THE DOJ RESPONSE

Government Reply to Michael… by Law&Crime on Scribd

This is the Flynn filing claiming a frame-up:

General Flynn Filing Octobe… by Johannah Winter on Scribd