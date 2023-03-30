Protecting Bidens, Silencing Gal Luft for Knowing Too Much?

by Mark Schwendau

Dr. Gal Luft says he was arrested to stop him from revealing what he knew about the Biden family and FBI corruption.

Prominent Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson aired a story last week that included an interview with Miranda Devine who offered stunning new details about Hunter Biden possibly having an ‘FBI mole’ who protects him from prosecution. Miranda Devine is an Australian New York Post columnist and writer, now based in New York.

Carlson opens this episode of this news show by reminding us the FBI has had Hunter Biden’s laptop (from hell) for years now, since 2019. While nothing has happened on that front, the FBI has arrested a thousand people for the Jan 6th protest, dubbed the insurrection. The DOJ recently announced they have another thousand to go. Tucker mentions that they are looking to arrest people who just innocently walked through the Capitol after being let in by Capitol Hill police, unaware they were considered trespassing or breaking any other laws.

Tucker contrasted this action of the Department of Justice (DOJ) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) with the president’s son, Hunter Biden, his abandoned laptop, and Vice President Joe Biden’s influence peddling as vice president under Barack Obama. Carlson asks the valid question, “So what is this about?”

Carlson reviewed a recent story in The New York Post that reported Hunter Biden had an FBI mole called “One Eye.” And this mole allegedly tipped off Hunter Biden’s Chinese business partners that they were all under investigation. The backstory is this came about because an Israeli energy expert was arrested last month in Cyprus on gun-running charges. It appears he may be innocent and set up to be shut up. Carlson admits, “We don’t know.”

The Post article notes, “The House Oversight Committee is investigating the explosive claims by Dr. Gal Luft, who says he was arrested to stop him from revealing what he knew about the Biden family and FBI corruption.”

Carlson introduced Miranda Devine, saying, “So those are the outlines, and I apologize if I’ve misstated them, but will you just kind of sum this up? This is an amazing story. It seems like.”

MIRANDA DEVINE:

“Look, Tucker; it’s actually bizarre. I mean, it’s another bizarre twist on an already bizarre story about the Biden family and the cast of characters involved in their influence-peddling scheme around the world. And Dr. Gal Luft is the latest one. He is an Israeli energy expert – a professor. He was arrested in Cyprus, as you said, and is still in a Cyprus jail. He’s charged apparently with gun-running and FARA (Foreign Agents Registration Act) violations and various things.

“And he claims that he is innocent and that he’s only been arrested to shut him up about what he knows about the Biden family business. And as you know, a lot of his story does check out. He is regarded in his orbit in Washington, DC., he’s well regarded. He’s a legitimate energy expert. He’s a former high-ranking officer in the Israeli defense force. He has multiple degrees.

“And he also talks about this FBI mole that he claims Hunter Biden used to tip off his Chinese partners that there was an FBI investigation into them. And there is some corroboration of that from the reporting that we’ve already done from the laptop.

“We know that Hunter Biden did have contacts within the FBI. We know that he used them to benefit at least one of his Chinese business partners, Patrick Ho. And when Patrick Ho was arrested at JFK by the FBI, Hunter Biden then contacted his FBI contacts. …we don’t know what they did for him, but that sort of accords with this story that’s coming from Gal Luft.

“And Gal Luft worked for three years in Washington, DC. with Hunter Biden’s Chinese business partners. That checks out too. So when he says that those business partners told him about what the Bidens were up to, the hundreds of thousands of dollars that he knew about, that was going to Hunter and his uncle Jim Biden every month and their contact with this FBI mole. It just bolsters, I guess, the reporting we’ve done from the laptop.”

TUCKER CARLSON:

“This Luft guy, the Israeli energy expert, as he was being arrested, he tweeted and said, they’re arresting me to shut me up. I have the facts about Hunter Biden.” Carlson mentions that Luft’s social media accounts can still be viewed.

MIRANDA DEVINE:

“Look, through his lawyer, which is the only way I’ve been able to talk to him. He certainly has other allegations, but without documents or other evidence to back it up, it’s difficult to report those. He did get bail from the Cypriot courts a couple of weeks ago, but that has been vigorously opposed by US authorities. And I’m told by Gal Luft’s lawyer that the ambassador in Cyprus is putting a lot of pressure to keep him in jail. They want to extradite him to the US on these charges of gun-running and so on, which really baffles the people in Washington who’ve known Gal Luft for a long time, and they say that’s not really in his nature.”

Dr. Luft, through his American lawyer, Robert Henoch, said he tried four years ago to inform the DOJ that Chinese state-controlled energy company CEFC had paid $100,000 a month to President Biden’s son, Hunter, and $65,000 to Joe’s brother Jim, in exchange for their FBI connections and use of the Biden name to promote China’s Belt and Road Initiative around the world. Henoch has been speaking to congressional investigators of the Oversight Committee, as confirmed by Chairman James Comer (R-KY).

OPINION:

If all of this turns out to be true, and it just may, this is more proof that the DOJ and FBI are no longer working for we, the people. It means both agencies are compromised and engaging in criminal acts rather than prosecuting them. When this happens in free countries, under the Constitutional Republic, as we are today, a military coup d’état or actual insurrection are two possible solutions to right a wrong course a country is taking under corrupt leadership.

This could be a simple case of graft or corruption, or it could be treason since China has presented itself as an enemy more recently than a trusted friend. At any rate, as I have said before, we won’t know until the DOJ and the FBI step up and do their damned jobs!

The Biden family has no business in the White House, and this is yet more proof. The mainstream media is also guilty of aiding and abetting a crime. Propaganda is not just spreading misinformation but also involves concealing the truth!

Keep in mind, if the FBI really wanted to prosecute the Bidens, the logical first step after this story would be to track phones until they determined who ole “One Eye” the FBI mole is and then squeeze him to turn on the rest of them. Kind of like what they have been doing to the Trump protesters of January 6, 2021, but on a much smaller and refined scale!

Copyright © 2023 by Mark S. Schwendau

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” He classifies himself as a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist. His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

