Protesters demand Biden end all deportations, he says vote for Trump

The Hispanic leftist groups demand open borders and people need to be aware of this mission. The latest from one protester at a gathering with Joe Biden was to ask Biden if he would stop all deportations.

Joe Biden was heckled and booed by the man and the audience when he said he would not stop every single deportation.

Biden told the man to vote for Trump.

The man said he wouldn’t do that and started to bellow, ‘no deportations,’ joined by others in the small audience [Biden can’t draw crowds]. They know if they scream to Democrats, they will give in eventually.

Biden resisted for a while and then went on to family separations.

If we stick with no separations as he suggested, we have open borders, period. They are all smart enough to bring a child or pretend they’re children.

Know that these groups are out to keep our borders open by screaming and many of the members are here illegally. They are taught to do this by white American liberals/leftists.

“You should vote for Trump,” Joe Biden tells @CosechaMovement protester Carlos Rojas at tonight’s town hall in Greenwood, S.C. Rojas and other protesters from the group were criticizing Obama-era deportations and asked Biden to say he’d end all deportations — which he rejected. pic.twitter.com/od188WIlrQ — Eric Bradner (@ericbradner) November 22, 2019

As an aside, take a look at the small crowd the former VP draws. It’s pitiful, but the media will say this is a standing room only crowd.