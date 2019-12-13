‘Proud of her country 1 time Michelle’ insults Americans while in Malaysia

Michelle Obama is in Malaysia for a good cause as part of the Obama Foundation’s work, and was joined by her husband, Barack, actress Julia Roberts, and former Miss Malaysia Deborah Henry to promote women’s education in Southeast Asia.

Unfortunately, Michelle made sure to insult Americans and let the people of Malaysia think white Americans are all racists. She was, after all, only proud of her country for the first time when her husband won the election.

“We’re still not where we need to be in the United States of America when it comes to race. People thought electing Barack Obama would end racism. That’s 400 years of stuff that was going to be eliminated because of eight years of this kid from Hawaii? Are you kidding me?” she said.

We are sure she said more than that, but that is what we have so far.

WATCH: Michelle Obama speaks about racism at an Obama Foundation event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia: “We’re still not where we need to be in the United States of America when it comes to race.” pic.twitter.com/7Bj8dTfniv — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 13, 2019

After Malaysia, she is going to Vietnam with dopey Julia Roberts to spread the word from her hard-left viewpoint.

“Put some positive light out there. Be the ‘yes’ in somebody’s life.”@MichelleObama calls on #ObamaLeaders to focus on the positive and embrace their role in shaping the next generation. pic.twitter.com/Dj0n3DkZMq — The Obama Foundation (@ObamaFoundation) December 12, 2019

It is very nice that she cares about these little children in Malaysia and Vietnam, but perhaps she should stop flying around the world and do some good in the United States she appears to dislike so much.

WHAT ABOUT THE TRUMP SUPPORTING CHILD

What would she say about this next story? She thinks racism is pervasive, but only comes from white people who vote for Trump.

Watch as this young boy is beaten for wearing a Trump hat. You will notice he is white and his abusers are not. The child ended up in the hospital.

I bet you won’t see this on the news. A young kid was beat up & hospitalized for supporting Trump. But can you imagine if this were a black kid getting beat up by white kids for supporting Obama? CNN would replay it for years. pic.twitter.com/YvIigg7axx — Educating Liberals (@Education4Libs) December 12, 2019

MICHELLE SUPPORTS GRETA

She recently came out for Greta Thunberg’s ‘light’ after the President weighed in on the troubled, developmentally disabled teen who travels the world spouting climate change soundbites.

.@GretaThunberg, don’t let anyone dim your light. Like the girls I’ve met in Vietnam and all over the world, you have so much to offer us all. Ignore the doubters and know that millions of people are cheering you on. — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) December 13, 2019

Michelle should support Greta going back to school, mingling with friends, going out to enjoy herself.

THE MEDIA IS APPALLED

The same people who trashed the Covington Catholic schoolboys and who attack President Trump’s minor son are appalled at the tweet the President sent about Greta. That is why Michelle tweeted as she did.

Chris Cillizza at CNN wrote that Trump is a bully. Cillizza brought up the lie about Trump allegedly mocking a NY Times reporter in a wheelchair and said we should all be “appalled” over his tweet about Greta. Cillizza added that the President doesn’t have “common decency.”

CNN wasn’t the only outlet to play hypocrite, several did.

However, the President’s tweet is the truth:

So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill! https://t.co/M8ZtS8okzE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2019

He made the comment because Time Magazine chose her as Person of the Year over Hong Kong freedom fighters who are fighting for their lives.

As an aside, how did a child with all these issues become a cover girl, a Person of the Year, a global traveler, and a U.N. speechifier? She came from nowhere. The funding behind her is enormous.

We have the answer. The hard-left picked her out and started the astroturf movement. They picked her because you are not allowed to criticize a poor handicapped child with so much “light” and all.

The movement is phony, Greta is phony and a victim, it’s all phony, like everything the hard-left does. It’s all scripted for us.

Michelle should take an honest look at that and she needs a new clothing designer.