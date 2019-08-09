MSNBC contributor Donny Deutsch said the sole purpose of ‘assault’ weapons is to kill people. As absurd as that is, it isn’t the worst thing he said this week.

On Friday, he said supporters of President Trump “own the blood that happens,” arguing that shaming swing voters with that message could help swing the 2020 election.

These leftists like Donny don’t care who gets hurt by their approach.

“I think that’s the message that’s got to get out there: ‘You own it. You own the blood that happens. You own Charlottesville. You can’t do it. You get the whole package,” Deutsch said on “Morning Joe.”

“And that’s what swing voters have got to understand and be shamed into,” he added.

That Trump voters are murderers?

He said Democrats should do “whatever we have to do” to remove Trump from office because the party is “at war” with the president.

They will say anything and do anything to win.

“It is time for the Democrats to wake up. We are playing against cheaters and liars or stealers,” he said.

“When they go low, we got to do whatever we have to do,” Deutsch added.

And they will do anything.

He referenced Stephen Ross who owns SoulCycle and Equinox. His companies are being boycotted as we speak by the fascist Democrats because he donated to President Trump.

About him, Deutsch said, “Stephen Ross, to me, is the epitome, this election comes down to guys like that, and people saying ‘No. You don’t get to say I’m for racially quality and all these good things, I disagree with him there, but I like his economic views, I’m going to vote for…,’ No, you own it.”

Ross said that while he and Trump “agree on some issues, we strongly disagree on many others and I’ve never been bashful about expressing my opinions.”

Ross added, “I have been, and will continue to be, an outspoken champion of racial equality, inclusion, diversity, public education, and environmental sustainability.”

Having declared Trump guilty, Deutsch talked about shaming those who dare support the president.

“And I think that’s the message that’s got to get out there,” he said. “You own it, you own the blood that happens. You own Charlottesville… You get the whole package. and that’s what swing voters have got to understand and be shamed into.”

That Charlottesville lie won’t die.

Joaquin Castro is doing the same thing this week. He put out a list of Trump donors with their personal information to “shame” them. It’s actually worse than shaming. These fascists are trying to destroy opponents, and they do it with lies.

Every Democrat got the message and is on board — attack Trump supporters. Shame them, threaten them, destroy them. Am Joy called for it in July. Also in July, Chris Hayes said confront and destroy Trump supporters, rip the heart out, destroy the darkness. Hayes gets his talking points indirectly from Soros, some say. We can’t confirm.

They went from calling Trump supporters racists to white supremacists to murderers. What next?