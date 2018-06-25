Psychopathic Progressives Guarantee Someone Will Get Killed

The left is becoming more and more unhinged since Donald Trump won the presidency. They have resorted to the violent tactics of liberal fascism. Bill O’Reilly calls it “virtue fascism”. They are threatening, harassing, dehumanizing anyone who disagrees with them politically. It is the new normal.

THE DEHUMANIZATION BY THE LEFT

NBA great Kevin McHale might have attended a Trump rally and must therefore never work again. Professors who don’t stick to the far-left agenda face immediate destruction. Hollywood doesn’t countenance conservatives and they have been silenced. Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer remain silent on the issue.

DHS Secretary Kristjen Nielsen was harassed by a Socialist group in a Mexican restaurant. The owner was pleased and a DoJ employee took part in the threatening protest. Mrs. Nielsen was also harassed at her home by a small scary Marxist mob.

Stephen Miller was cursed at in a restaurant and Sarah Sanders was told to leave a restaurant owned by Meryl Streep’s cousin.

A congressional intern screamed at Mr. Trump, “Mr. President, f– you!” as the president arrived at the Capitol last week for a meeting with House Republicans on immigration policy.

An openly gay Democratic Pennsylvania legislator greeted Vice President Mike Pence’s visit to Philadelphia on Thursday by posting an Instagram photo of himself giving the middle finger to Mr. Pence. “Get bent, then get out!” wrote state Rep. Brian Sims of Philadelphia.

Hollywood is encouraging violence and verbal abuse. Actor Robert De Niro got a standing ovation at the Tony Awards this month for saying onstage at Radio City Music Hall: “F– Trump.” Actor Peter Fonda called for the president’s 12-year-old son, Barron, to be “thrown into a cage with pedophiles.” He also wants ICE employees doxxed and their children terrorized at school. He didn’t stop there. He wants to strip down the DHS chief and have her abused. Comments about Sarah Sanders were much the same.

Comedian Seth Rogen boasted on TV about treating Republican House Speaker Paul D. Ryan and his sons with utter disrespect. He more than once mentioned the fact that they are very ‘white’. That was done to promote the racist anti-white hate. It was subtle but obvious to many.

Can you imagine if any of this was done to Michelle Obama or her daughters?

THE MEDIA COMPLICITY

JoyAnn Reid, an alleged mainstream reporter, and anchor for MSNBC suggested Rep. Steve Scalise had it coming. As Fox News reported:

As Rep. Steve Scalise lay in his hospital bed recovering after he was shot by a maniac gunman who was hunting congressional Republicans, an MSNBC host asked whether the House Majority Whip’s life-threatening injuries meant Americans had to “ignore” his political positions.

Joy Ann Reid on Saturday cited Scalise’s positions on ObamaCare and gay marriage as among the concerning “moral” issues she felt couldn’t be overlooked despite his critical injury at the hands of a left-leaning lunatic who opened fire at a GOP baseball practice on June 14.

“There’s a whole country out there and a lot of people, at least in my Twitter timeline, and it’s a delicate thing, because everybody is wishing the congressman well and hoping that he recovers, but Steve Scalise has a history that we’ve all been forced to sort of ignore on race,” Reid said.

She continued, even suggesting Rep. Scalise was a white nationalist and had unacceptable views on gay marriage. Apparently, she wants him killed next time.

CNN’s Ana Navarro thinks Sarah Sanders deserved the treatment she received at the hands of the Red Hen owner Stephanie Wilkinson, a Lexington Progressive working to force her ‘morals’ on everyone else. The woman thinks it’s moral to turn children over to cartels to enter the U.S. alone. She thinks a military transgender policy has to pass through her ‘moral’ prism. She also thinks the nation is a democracy when it clearly is a Constitutional Republic.

We must not forget MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch who called for openly stalking and harassing all Trump supporters.

If you support Trump, you are a Nazi, he said. Never mind that Nazis are Socialists and can never be right-wing — although the left will claim they are.

THE SOVIET TACTICS WILL GET PEOPLE KILLED

Dehumanizing the opposition is what Hillary and John Podesta called for — it’s an old Soviet tactic. Calling the opposition Nazis is very effective.

That’s just in one week. If Democrats lose in November, it will get worse. If they win, it will get worse. They are the liberal/globalist fascists.

Rush Limbaugh is concerned someone will soon be murdered.

“If the media keeps this up — if they keep up generating this hysteria — somebody’s going to get killed,” Mr. Limbaugh said on his show. “I think we’re pretty close to somebody getting killed already, and I’m not being hyperbolic, and I’m not trying to call attention to myself. I’m genuinely worried about the out-of-control aspect of this. The news media’s fanning the flames.”

Indeed, it was attempted by a Bernie Sanders supporter.

Ari Fleischer, who served as press secretary for President George W. Bush, tweeted Saturday: “I guess we’re heading into an America with Democrat-only restaurants, which will lead to Republican-only restaurants. Do the fools who threw Sarah out, and the people who cheer them on, really want us to be that kind of country?”

Rep. Elijah E. Cummings of Maryland, a frequent critic of the Trump administration, was one of the few Democrats to speak out against the restaurant owner’s actions.

“I think the restaurant owner should have served her. I really do,” Mr. Cummings said on CBS-TV’s “Face the Nation.” But then he blamed Trump.

“This tone is horrible,” Mr. Cummings said. “I think President Trump has created this. Since he’s become president and even before, he’s basically given people license to state things that are ugly, and those things then turn into actions, as we can now see.”

Since Donald Trump became president, all we hear is how they want to burn down the White House and everyone who supports Trump is a racist, xenophobe, homophobe, Islamophobe, Hitlers, and so on.

DEMOCRATS DON’T REALLY SHY AWAY FROM ANY OF THIS

Mad Max, Rep. Maxine Waters, the California Democrat and ‘rock star’, called for more attacks on the right and anyone on Trump’s staff. She told a cheering crowd that Trump officials should be banned from public places.

“Let’s stay the course, let’s make sure we show up wherever we have to show up,” she said at a speech, the video of which was posted Sunday on social media. “If you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them, and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere.”

Rep. Barbara Lee, California Democrat, and the former “ethics” counsel under Obama Walter Shaub want Mrs. Sanders investigated by the ethics officials for using the White House twitter account to confirm she was kicked out of the restaurant.

They don’t have a case because there was no financial gain in her being booted with her family — after appetizers were served.

Jonathan Turley, a liberal legal scholar wrote the following:

I have been highly critical of Trump and his Administration. However, I find this action to be incredibly offensive and wrongheaded. I would feel that same if Rep. Speier were chased from a restaurant by a conservative owner. Once again, we seem to have lost any sense of restraint and civility in our politics. Extremists on both sides claim license to say and do most anything vis-a-vis their opponents. There is a sense of utter release in these actions — the right to act in the most monstrous or menacing ways because you believe that you are right and they are wrong. You can denounce Trump for petty and childish attacks and then engage in the very same conduct in response. And so it continues on and on and on. It is the impunity of action that comes with being right.

I would not go to the Red Hen any more than I would go to a restaurant that refused to serve Rep. Speier. It is simple matter of courtesy and civility.

This movement has already gone beyond simple discourtesy. It went beyond that when one leftist tried to kill members of the Family Research Council because the Southern Poverty Law Center said they were a hate group. It went beyond that when a Bernie supporter tried to kill the Republican congressional baseball team.

Sadly, this movement is dragging normal liberals down with it. The right has its madmen too but the Republican Party, the Conservative Party, and the Libertarian Party do not embrace them. Unfortunately, the Democrat Party has embraced, Communists, Socialists, Antifa, Black Lives Matter, and all thugs who can help them win the election. Therein lies the difference.