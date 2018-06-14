Public University Tells Parents to Allow “Sexual Play” in Young Children

Document says parents should react ‘positively’ to 4-year-olds touching each others’ genitals

The University of California at Santa Barbara, a public university, is instructing parents to allow their children as young as four to engage in sexual play. The sociologists at the school say it is “perfectly normal”.

Sociology is one of those pseudosciences’ people conjured up to make themselves appear to be scientists. They’re handing out documents instructing parents to be positive about 4-year olds touching each other sexually.

The department’s advanced students maintain the website, SexInfo Online. There are subsections and one is titled, “Childhood Sexuality,” which discusses such topics as “childhood masturbation,” “sexual play,” and appropriate “reactions” to these behaviors by parents.

The website authors contend that, for young children, sexual “play” and self-stimulation are “completely normal.”

TOUCHING GENITALS

“Sexual play” occurs commonly, they say, “between the ages of four and seven”. It is “generally harmless,” they add. Does ‘generally’ sound good enough? Does any of this sound like a good idea?

“Children might display affection to their friends by hugging and kissing or touching each other’s genitals, which is perfectly normal. Parents should not react in a negative way because children are just exploring,” the website states.

“If a child is performing these activities excessively or in public, parents should sit down and talk with them about how these activities should be done in private versus of trying to thwart the activity altogether,” the authors continue.

PORNOGRAPHY IS A-OK

A section titled, “Talking To Your Children About Sex,” the website suggests that parents should allow their children to watch pornography.

“It is important that children understand that viewing pornography is a normal habit and that they do not need to be ashamed of it,” the guide states.

The website does state that parents should tell children that pornographic material may create “expectations about sex that are unrealistic.”

In Conclusion, we would like to suggest that these people are sick. Let children be children and may they keep their hands to themselves. May parents use their common sense on this issue.

