Publicity Seeker Colin Kaepernick Scammed the NFL Over the Workout

Colin Kaepernick showed up for a workout, changing the location and time to a point an hour away, wearing a Kunta Kinte shirt. Kunta was a slave and the kneelers, like Kaepernick, pretend the NFL has enslaved them.

He promotes the idea that there is implicit racism at the NFL and everywhere and that he and other Blacks are oppressed.

Kaepernick can’t be serious about playing. In fact, it does appear the workout was a scam. He wants to remain relevant and wanted publicity. He also likes to make the NFL look bad.

THE STORY

The Washington Post reported that representatives for quarterback Colin Kaepernick moved and rescheduled his workout for NFL teams Saturday after disagreements persisted with the league over the details of his audition. They insisted the session be opened to the media, but the NFL refused. Kaepernick also rejected the liability waiver the league wanted him to sign. [After all, he has sued them once.]

“From the outset, Mr. Kaepernick requested a legitimate process and from the outset the NFL league office has not provided one,” Kaepernick’s agent, Jeff Nalley, and attorney, Ben Meiselas, said in a written statement.

Kaepernick’s representatives said the NFL “has demanded that as a precondition to the workout, Mr. Kaepernick sign an unusual liability waiver that addresses employment-related issues and rejected the standard liability waiver from physical injury proposed by Mr. Kaepernick’s representatives.”

Kaepernick agreed to a private workout. Could Kaepernick possibly be serious about wanting to play for the NFL?

KAEPERNICK’S SHORT STATEMENT

Here’s Kaepernick’s short statement following today’s workout, via the livestream: pic.twitter.com/H4OeIVwOGo — Conor Orr 🐟 (@ConorOrr) November 16, 2019

THE NFL STATEMENT

KAEPERNICK’S IN SHAPE APPARENTLY

Kaepernick wanted publicity. He ditched them for PR it seems.

The NFL deserves this guy after reacting the way they did when he first started kneeling. Now they are giving a small fortune to social justice/Marxist causes to demonstrate their bona fides. Hopefully, this is the end of him and his nonsense. He should begin his slide into anonymity.

I mean, they’ve been known about Colin Kaepernick’s arm strength.https://t.co/NzG2H8WNQj — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) November 16, 2019