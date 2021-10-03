Pure evil: Disappearing Ivermectin Group

















British Ivermectin Recommendation Development or more commonly known as the “BIRD” Group—was just eradicated from the memories of Twitter.

At this point, the line has been crossed. Social technology companies like Twitter and Facebook, which have all but monopolized communications, have turned into levers for a particular government imperative—all hinting of imminent authoritarianism.

Controlling and overcoming COVID-19 is merely the cover to a deeper, nefarious, far-reaching power grab. The victims in this sad state of affairs—patients, doctors, and much of society. TrialSite’s emphasis has always been to pursue the truth in biomedical and health-related research—for the patient, the doctor…

We are dealing with evil. In case you had not noticed. — Robert W Malone, MD (@RWMaloneMD) October 3, 2021

