Qatari on a Student Visa Tries to Kill a Trooper

A trooper-involved shooting occurred early Friday morning near Loop 202 and Scottsdale Road, officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety say.

DPS trooper Hugh Grant was reportedly working a holiday DUI task force with a citizen observer in the area at the time.

According to DPS, during an afternoon press conference, officials said the incident started when Mohamed Ahmed E. A. Al-Hashemi blocked the trooper’s car. Hashemi was here on a student visa.

Al-Hashemi reportedly refused Trooper Grant’s commands to get out of the roadway. The suspect kicked Trooper Grant’s vehicle. The trooper stopped his vehicle and confronted the suspect.

The suspect, a Qatari attending Arizona State, attacked the trooper.

The trooper allegedly deployed his taser twice, but it failed to stop the suspect. The suspect charged the trooper, and the trooper was in a fight for his life.

DPS officials said the trooper was punched several times in the head and headbutted. The suspect managed to use the trooper’s own taser against him.

As the trooper was beginning to lose consciousness, a DPS spokesperson said the trooper pulled out his handgun and shot the suspect, who died from his injuries.

He feared for his own life and that of his citizen observer from the MADD organization.

The local media covered it without mentioning the man’s name or the fact that he was a radical from Qatar. They presented him as just another crazy guy. The AP reported it accurately.

ALERT: Jihad Attack Against Officer & Civilian In Arizona Terrorist Mohamed Ahmed E A Al-Hashemi tried to Murder a Trooper who then shot him dead Al-Hashemi was on a Student Visa from Qatar & attended school at Arizona State U Why was a Terrorist from Qatar ALLOWED in America? pic.twitter.com/48AwMG4y7I — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) December 21, 2019

