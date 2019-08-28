Queen of England Suspends Parliament, Boris Johnson Moves on Brexit

The Queen of England has temporarily suspended Parliament, preventing lawmakers from pushing through new legislation to sabotage the prospect of a no-deal Brexit.

Conservative Party leader, Prime Minister Boris Johnson revealed in a letter to lawmakers released Wednesday that he spoke to her majesty and made the request to end the current session.

He said the new legislative program will introduce a bill to leave the European Union and “to secure its passage” before October 31.

The Queen responded within hours and suspended Parliament from mid-September to October 14.

Lawmakers will not have time to pass laws to block the U.K.’s exit from the E.U. without a negotiated deal.

This is great. It forces the EU and Parliament to bargain instead of playing games. Their feet are now held to the fire. Johnson said, as always, his door is open to lawmakers on any matter.

Communist Labor Leader Jeremy Corbyn is “appalled at the recklessness of Johnson’s government.” He’s outraged.

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson said the move is “dangerous and unacceptable.”

The speaker of the House of Commons is also outraged over the “offense to the democratic processes” and parliamentarians’ rights [to stonewall].

Nigel Farage, a Brexit leader, said the move would make a no-confidence motion in Johnson “certain,” adding that “a general election is more likely and is seen as a positive move by Brexiteers.”

The pound fell the day before as investors became alarmed. A no-deal Brexit would see a return of border checks and tariffs on trade between Britain and the rest of the U.K. — its largest trading partner.

Last month Johnson said on becoming Prime Minister, the people have waited long enough and they’re tired of it.

He has guts!