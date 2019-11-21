QUICK READ of all you need to know from last night’s Dem Debates

By
M. Dowling
-
0

The Democrat debate winners are the TV viewers who didn’t watch the long slog through socialist rhetoric. The Democrats are just as far-left as they were in the first debates, maybe a little worse.

Questions were primarily aimed at Warren and Pete, the two MSNBC favorites. The network is far-left and those two are far-left.

THE DEBATE

Moderator Rachel Maddow set up Trump-bashing from the outset but Bernie Sanders said they won’t win just hitting Trump and talking about impeachment, cutting into her unspoken directive. Maddow was brutal in her treatment of the President.

Mayor Pete

Fact check, Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg are not ‘moderates’. They will get to the same place as all the rest.

Mayor Pete won’t make it with Black people, or White people for that matter:

This was funny, though ridiculous:

CNN doesn’t like St. Pete:

This will not endear the saintly Pete to people who love the military:

He’s a victim:

THE FAKE INDIAN

Warren relentlessly touted freebies and the wealth tax.

She is anti-baby:

She called illegal immigration a “manmade crisis” and plans to tear down border walls.

SLEEPY JOE

Biden was often ignored and looked catatonic. Joe Biden stuttered and stammered from the beginning and no one asked him about Ukraine.

He couldn’t finish thoughts at times.

He made strange assertions. He came out of the segregationist community.

“I come out of the black community in terms of my support,” Biden said, noting that three former chairmen of the Congressional Black Caucus had endorsed his campaign as well as “the only African-American woman who’d ever been elected to the United States Senate.”

WaPo panned him:

BERNIE, YANG, KAMALA

Bernie wants to “bring the people together by prosecuting” President Trump. We are missing the logic in that.

Pleasant Mr. Yang is going to give every American adult $1000 a month to allow a parent to stay home with the child or pay for childcare. He has lots of freebies for all.

Senator Harris viciously attacked Congresswoman Gabbard and called President Trump a war criminal. That’s desperation you hear.

There were no questions about gun violence, open borders, drug addiction, socialism, unlimited abortion, or any other topic where Democrats are challenged by popular opinion. No one really questioned them in a serious way. It was a staged performance.

