QUICK READ of all you need to know from last night’s Dem Debates

The Democrat debate winners are the TV viewers who didn’t watch the long slog through socialist rhetoric. The Democrats are just as far-left as they were in the first debates, maybe a little worse.

Questions were primarily aimed at Warren and Pete, the two MSNBC favorites. The network is far-left and those two are far-left.

So much for the promise of equal time for all candidates, @AndrewYang got half the time as the usual media favorites. Typical. -V #LetYangSpeak #LetTulsiSpeak pic.twitter.com/gxemIlfdQG — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) November 21, 2019

THE DEBATE

Moderator Rachel Maddow set up Trump-bashing from the outset but Bernie Sanders said they won’t win just hitting Trump and talking about impeachment, cutting into her unspoken directive. Maddow was brutal in her treatment of the President.

Mayor Pete

Fact check, Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg are not ‘moderates’. They will get to the same place as all the rest.

Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg’s plans for a “public option” alternative are designed to kill private health plans. https://t.co/eos1xyPm9Whttps://t.co/ORw5mUYet2 — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) November 21, 2019

Mayor Pete won’t make it with Black people, or White people for that matter:

RNC Reality Check: Pete Buttigieg’s Abysmal Criminal Justice Record Continues to Follow Him https://t.co/6KJBhrXfM2 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 21, 2019

This was funny, though ridiculous:

Amy Klobuchar basically says that Pete Buttigieg would not even be on stage for the Democrat debate if he was a woman pic.twitter.com/HAf00Cpa8s — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) November 21, 2019

CNN doesn’t like St. Pete:

This will not endear the saintly Pete to people who love the military:

.@PeteButtigieg tells CBS News that President Trump’s pardoning of war criminals should have been discussed in the #DemDebate: “That’s a slander against the uniform and against the flag.” https://t.co/LNznN0aNF7 pic.twitter.com/XEJNpy2B0s — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 21, 2019

He’s a victim:

#RT @CNN: RT @AC360: “I tried to make clear that I haven’t had the experience of being discriminated against because of race but I do know what it is to question your belonging in your country,” says Pete Buttigieg on his linking the hardships of being g… pic.twitter.com/05PxTB082W — Ripped Limbo (@LimboRipped) November 21, 2019

THE FAKE INDIAN

Warren relentlessly touted freebies and the wealth tax.

According to Elizabeth Warren, self-made billionaires, who created wealth by improving the lives of ordinary Americans, worked hard, sacrificed, innovated, employed, and paid lots of taxes, are freeloaders. How would she describe people who spent their entire lives on welfare? — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) November 21, 2019

Elizabeth Warren really just said she’ll give us free college, universal pre K, and pay raises for daycare workers, all just by taking two cents from billionaires. Is this woman drunk? Serious question. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) November 21, 2019

She is anti-baby:

Abortion rights are human rights? Are you kidding me, Elizabeth Warren? Abortion is a fundamental ASSAULT on the basic human right to LIFE of the unborn baby who dies in the process. — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) November 21, 2019

She called illegal immigration a “manmade crisis” and plans to tear down border walls.

Elizabeth Warren Vows To Use Taxpayer Dollars To Tear Down Border Wallhttps://t.co/el1sQx135E — The Federalist (@FDRLST) November 21, 2019

SLEEPY JOE

Biden was often ignored and looked catatonic. Joe Biden stuttered and stammered from the beginning and no one asked him about Ukraine.

He couldn’t finish thoughts at times.

Joe Biden says “we haven’t talked about the one thing I think is most consequential” and … never says what that is — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) November 21, 2019

He made strange assertions. He came out of the segregationist community.

“I come out of the black community in terms of my support,” Biden said, noting that three former chairmen of the Congressional Black Caucus had endorsed his campaign as well as “the only African-American woman who’d ever been elected to the United States Senate.”

Joe Biden overstated when he claimed he enjoys the support of “the only African-American woman that’s ever been elected to the United States Senate.” Kamala Harris: No. That’s not true. The other one is here. 🤷🏽‍♀️ Watch at 0:40:https://t.co/l8SRQ7wyuR pic.twitter.com/0FtKPcmLoz — POLITICO (@politico) November 21, 2019

WaPo panned him:

Joe Biden’s debate performances “are almost unfailingly shaky.” – Washington Post #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/5WgohLo1hJ — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) November 21, 2019

BERNIE, YANG, KAMALA

Bernie wants to “bring the people together by prosecuting” President Trump. We are missing the logic in that.

Pleasant Mr. Yang is going to give every American adult $1000 a month to allow a parent to stay home with the child or pay for childcare. He has lots of freebies for all.

Question: Mr. Yang, what would you do to ease the financial burden of childcare?#DemocraticDebate #DemDebate5 pic.twitter.com/fG8TC6gHtH — Zach and Matt Show 🧢 (@ZachandMattShow) November 21, 2019

Senator Harris viciously attacked Congresswoman Gabbard and called President Trump a war criminal. That’s desperation you hear.

There were no questions about gun violence, open borders, drug addiction, socialism, unlimited abortion, or any other topic where Democrats are challenged by popular opinion. No one really questioned them in a serious way. It was a staged performance.