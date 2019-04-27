Rabbi at Chabad Synagogue continued the sermon after he was shot

There was a shooting earlier Saturday at the Chabad Synagogue of Poway in California that left one older woman dead and three injured, including one female child about 11 and two men or one man and a child. The reporting is still unreliable.

Rabbi Yisorel Goldstein continued his sermon after he was shot and lost two fingers. He wanted to comfort the congregants.

He founded the synagogue in 1986.

The mayor of Poway is calling it a hate crime and said, “This is definitely someone with hate in his heart.” If the manifesto online is confirmed, the shooter is of “European” descent who hates President Trump.

The man in custody is 19 years of age according to early reports.

We have no information and the leftists on Twitter are blaming guns and the President.

I’m rejoining Twitter just to tell you that you need to remove your head from it being straight up your ass. You clearly know nothing about Chabad and you only care about this shooting as a way to attack Trump. They haven’t even counted victims yet and you’re already doing this. — Ashley Rae Goldenberg (@Communism_Kills) April 27, 2019

The leftists can blame the wrong people if they want. Did they see the cartoon the NY Times published?

With the shooting at the Chabad of Poway synagogue today, remember that The New York Times promoted anti-Semitism this week and refused to apologize for it. pic.twitter.com/GFhiTKr4hZ — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) April 27, 2019

Omar is true-to-form.

Ocasio-Cortez: -Politicized New Zealand mosque shootings

-Is now politicizing Poway synagogue shootings

-Was totally silent about the Easter day bombings at Christian churches in Sri Lanka AOC only seems to care about victims when she can use them to push her gun control agenda — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) April 27, 2019

The President addressed the horror.

Pres. Trump on deadly shooting at Chabod of Poway synagogue: “It appears to be a hate crime.” pic.twitter.com/AxTO92Orl3 — Daily Hourly (@dailyhourly) April 27, 2019

Gunman ‘wearing bulletproof vest and helmet’ opens fire in SoCal synagogue ‘before being stopped by armed guard’ https://t.co/eYq0Pa4WB6 pic.twitter.com/MeyQDYctB0 — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) April 27, 2019