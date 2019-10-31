“Democracy dies in darkness” ~ WaPo

The House is debating and voting on the Impeachment Resolution Thursday morning. Any amendments allowing transparency, participation by the President, the participation of other committees, an rights for Republicans equivalent to those afforded Bill Clinton, were all rejected. Republicans asked for the same rights given to Bill Clinton during his House impeachment hearing and the response was a resounding ‘no.’ You can read the resolution below.

The full House, except Nancy Pelosi, will vote on it late this morning. Chad Pergram, the Fox News reporter, believes all 230 Democrats will vote for it.

KING ADAM SCHIFF

Rep. Mark Meadows referred to the resolution as the ‘Adam Schiff Empowerment Act’ since it puts all power in the hands of Adam Schiff.

The resolution cuts out due process and transparency, controls the narrative, and codifies the process which has been described by Republicans as ‘Soviet-style.’ Some have called it a star chamber.

Everything is determined by the chair, including timing and who questions the witnesses. This controls the transcript when and if it is released.

Adam Schiff will decide if the minority gets to call a witness, but the paperwork to justify it sounds imposing.

It’s up to Schiff to decide if the transcripts will be made public, but he is calling them depositions so it’s not likely he will. Right now, Democrats and their media can selectively leak soundbites that favor them and it’s an ideal position, but it’s not in line with the principles of our Constitution and established jurisprudence.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), is authorized, but not required, to make depositions public.

Basically, the Democrats are codifying what they have been doing all along. There are no improvements in terms of fairness and justice.

The Intelligence Committee under Schiff plans to send a report to the Judiciary, and the Judiciary under Nadler will then take it up. Nadler has planned to impeach President Trump since early 2017.

Rep. Schiff will decide if any other records will be sent to the Judiciary. The Judiciary can then make whatever “necessary” rules they see fit. As with Intelligence, the Judiciary Chair will decide if the minority members have any rights.

The Judiciary then makes the final decision, which they want to complete before Christmas.

Impeachment Inquiry Res by Johannah Winter on Scribd

STEVE SCALISE CALLS IT ‘SOVIET-STYLE’

"Maybe in the Soviet Union you do things like this where only you make the rules. Where you reject the ability for the perp you’re accusing to even be in the room." @SteveScalise says Democrats are railroading @realDonaldTrump and have wanted to impeach him since Day 1. pic.twitter.com/PFngzwINua — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) October 31, 2019

DOUG COLLINS CALLS THE PROCESS UNFAIR

Top judiciary cmte R @RepDougCollins argues against Dems’ resolution on impeachment probe: “We’ve been here 200-plus years as a committee and our committee has been neutered, our committee who handles impeachment … we have been completely sidelined … this is a travesty.” pic.twitter.com/p7PWZex0lb — Nate Madden (@NateOnTheHill) October 31, 2019

NANCY PELOSI QUOTES THE CONSTITUTION

Pelosi claims the President wants to be a king, yet they are claiming all the power here. They have kneecapped the President and won’t let the people decide next year in November. Nancy only referred to the Republic as a Democracy today — over and over.

She claims the impeachment inquiry is being done to find the truth but there is no transparency. It’s to protect the public from a monarch ostensibly but the public has not been allowed to see any transcripts. Pelosi said the USA is a democracy but Democrats have silenced the opposing viewpoints.

FULL LIVE BROADCAST

RESPONSES FROM THE RIGHT

DEVIN NUNES EXPLAINS WHAT THE DEMOCRATS HAVE DONE HERE

Rep. @DevinNunes: “After today the House Intelligence Committee ceases to exist. Oversight is not being done and we now have a full-fledged impeachment committee in the basement of the Capitol.” Full video: https://t.co/tMd4pEAt8m pic.twitter.com/X2QCHfoKBr — CSPAN (@cspan) October 31, 2019

Ronna McDaniel said this resolution shows the Democrats are making up the rules as they go.

“This resolution proves Democrats are making up the rules as they go along. First step: manufacture a scandal, collude with a registered Democrat in the CIA, and leak to allies in the media to whip up hysteria around a phone call.”https://t.co/kKUFd2nKFp Must-read from @LizRNC! — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) October 31, 2019

Representative Jordan’s statement:

A fiery Rep. Jim Jordan slams the impeachment inquiry process during House floor debate, urging a “no vote” on the resolution: “Trying to put a ribbon on a sham process doesn’t make it any less of a sham.” https://t.co/cjmoDPm1zs pic.twitter.com/M0G8Xdn0NY — ABC News (@ABC) October 31, 2019

Former U.S. Attorney from Utah Brett Tolman weighs in:

WATCH: @tolmanbrett explains what’s happening on Capitol Hill today as House lawmakers debate the impeachment resolution #nine2noon pic.twitter.com/CVmFClK8al — America’s Newsroom (@AmericaNewsroom) October 31, 2019

Tom Fitton calls it a coup resolution:

“This isn’t an ‘impeachment’ resolution — it is a coup resolution” that continues Schiff’s secret and unfair hearings designed to launder smears against @RealDonaldTrump. @JudicialWatch pic.twitter.com/ywpH9U4yhY — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) October 31, 2019

Lee Zeldin said Schiff is the judge, jury, liar, leaker, and witness coach:

In the House impeachment charade, Schiff has been judge, jury, liar, leaker & witness coach. Good news: In the Senate, he’s just going to be “some dude”. Spoiler Alert: This will be DOA in Senate for best of reasons! @DevinNunes @RepByrne @IngrahamAnglehttps://t.co/EkmINz5joI — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) October 31, 2019

Lee Zeldin responded to a Don Lemon smear last night:

Nothing @DonLemon says here is true. A fact checker would rate this “Four Adam Schiffs”. It’s crazy how much he loves dumbing down his audience this much every night. He should have his hero Schiff release the Vindman transcript ASAP! So incredibly dishonest. Both of them! pic.twitter.com/MHkhy4XsAS — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) October 31, 2019

Steve Scalise does not approve of the tainted process:

In a court of law, this would be declared a mistrial. This impeachment charade has been a tainted process from the start. Schiff has spent weeks blocking due process & leaking misleading info to the liberal media to fit his phony narrative. Their resolution codifies this sham. pic.twitter.com/zXe8Ha5ThI — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) October 30, 2019