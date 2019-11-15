Rachel Maddow offers her ‘expert’ opinion on impeachment

Self-absorbed conspiracy theorist Rachel Maddow explained impeachment on Jimmy Fallon’s show last night. She said Donald Trump definitely behaved criminally, would be in jail if he were a civilian, and impeachment is a “good thing” to unite the country.

Maddow says the President and his attorney solicited foreign assistance to investigate Democrats and Joe Biden but leaves out the fact that there is evidence Democrats interfered in the 2016 election and asked for Ukraine’s help. There is also evidence Joe Biden extorted Ukraine.

“So, you can’t solicit something from a foreign entity to benefit the next U.S. election,” Maddow says. “You can’t go to any foreign entity and say, ‘Hey, give me some help in this next election.’… Also, that’s it’s a crime!”

The President never asked for help with the next election.

She thinks she knows he’d be in jail if he were not the President.

“And an impeachment, it doesn’t necessarily have to be something for which you would go to jail,” Maddow continued. “But, if you were a civilian, this is something for which you would go to jail.”

She went on to say that Constitution doesn’t exactly lay out what is impeachable and what constitutes “high crimes and misdemeanors,” other than anything could fall under that category.

She believes it’s definitely criminal, definitely impeachable, even though there is no first-hand evidence, the President didn’t threaten them with taking away aid, — the way Biden did — and Ukraine didn’t turn over any information. None of it happened.

“They aren’t laid out in terms of specific statues, but a president trying to get help from a foreign country against his political rivals here is not only wrong, it’s not only criminal, it is definitely.”

About the whistleblower, she seems to think it’s more than appropriate to keep him in hiding.

“It takes a small mind to look at that set of circumstances and be like, ‘We better out that whistleblower.’…”

She also thinks impeachment is a “good thing” and will unite us.

What world does this woman live in? She must have been goaded to say these things by the network because no one could be this stupid.