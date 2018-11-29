Anti-Semitic CNN Icon Promotes Cause of Terrorists Trying to Destroy Israel

WOW! Far-far-left Democrat and CNN poster boy Marc Lamont Hill is a racist anti-Semite. Shocker! He sounded just like his idol Louis Farrakhan during his speech at the United Nations International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People. The event included terror-affiliated Palestinians.

Professor Hill endorsed terrorist opposition to Israel which terrorists say will only end when the 70-year old nation is erased from the earth. He is subtly promoting terror and violence.

“Contrary to western mythology, black resistance to American apartheid did not come purely through Ghandi and nonviolence. Rather, slave revolts and self-defense and tactics otherwise divergent from Dr. King or Mahatma Gandhi were equally important to preserving safety and attaining freedom,” he said, adding that Palestinians should be permitted to pursue such tactics as well.

“If we are standing in solidarity with the Palestinian people, we must recognize the right of an occupied people to defend itself. We must prioritize peace, but we must not romanticize or fetishize it.”

The U.N. must in particular stop endorsing “narrow politics that shames Palestinians for resisting, for refusing to do nothing in ethnic cleansing,” Hill concluded, adding that true “justice” requires “a free Palestine from the river to the sea.”

“From river to the sea” is a reference to the rallying cry used by anti-Israel terrorist groups who want to erase Israel.

During Hill’s violent speech Wednesday, he actually compared the alleged injustices against the Palestinians to the fake injustice surrounding Michael Brown’s death.

The CNN guru also promoted the BDS movement — boycotting of Israeli goods — which originated with terrorists.

Hill reminds me of an African dictator-type — annihilate your so-called enemies. Actually, Farrakhan does too.

Hill also refuses to drink Israel’s water:

CNN’s Marc Lamont Hill also said at the U.N. that he refuses to drink Israel’s water pic.twitter.com/r5DbcX0Qdn — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) November 29, 2018

Hill also has short and beautiful conversations with hate monger Louis Farrakhan:

“This year marks the 70th anniversary of the Nakba,” he said.

“The Israeli nation continues to restrict freedom,” Hill stated. “There are more than 60 Israel laws that deny citizenship rights to Palestinians just because they are not Jewish.”

He called the “Israeli criminal justice system” a “term I can only use with irony,” as “Palestinians are routinely denied due process of law.”

Hill further accused Israel of turning Gaza into “the world’s largest open-air prison.”

Hill’s embarrassed

“As an American I’m embarrassed that my tax dollars contribute to this reality. No American president has taken a principled stand for Palestinian rights. I’m saddened though not surprised that Trump has further emboldened Israel’s behavior.

He called the US recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and the relocation of the US embassy to Jerusalem as a “powerful provocation” and a”death knell” for the peace process.

Hill noted that Trump’s actions “are not wildly out of step with American policy” as his actions followed a law Congress passed in 1995.

“Donald Trump is not an exception to American policy, but a more rather he is a more transparent and aggressive iteration of it.

He loves BDS

He called for the international community to engage in Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions against Israel until it allow a Palestinian State on the pre-1967 borders and allow the so-called ‘right of return.’

Hill said the international community must allow the Palestinian Arabs to use any methods necessary to resist Israel, implying that violence against Israel is legitimate.

America was an apartheid nation? [It was merely developing nutso and slavery was worldwide acceptable]

“Contrary to western mythology, black resistance to American apartheid was not” purely nonviolent, he said. “Tactics otherwise divergent from Dr. King or Gandhi were equally important to preserving safety and attaining freedom.

If we are in true solidarity, we must allow them the same range of opportunity and political possibility. We must recognize the right of an occupied people to defend themselves. [They aren’t defending, they’re attacking]

We must prioritize peace, but we must not romanticize or fetishize it. [In other words, terrorize Israel] We must promote non violence at every opportunity, but cannot endorse narrow politics that shames Palestinians for resisting, for refusing to do nothing in ethnic cleansing.”

Justice requires a “Free Palestine from the River to the Sea,” he concluded.