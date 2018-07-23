Racist Sexist Pig? Sanctimonious Trevor Noah Mocked Indigenous Aussie Women

Contributor James Soviero

Trevor Noah, a comic from South Africa, could be a racist, sexist pig. This man who constantly accuses the President and his followers of being racists, gave a stand-up comedy routine in 2013 mocking indigenous Australian women.

On the recently surfaced tape, he makes crude and derogatory jokes.

In a month, the 34-year old Daily Show host will tour Australia. Lots of luck with that!

His routine included:

“There’s no such thing as the most beautiful race. All women of every race can be beautiful,” Noah says in the routine, which originally aired in his 2013 stand-up special “It’s My Culture.”