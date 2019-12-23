Raddatz comments on deep political division her network helps create

By
M. Dowling
-
0

ABC News’ Martha Raddatz set out to push the media agenda in three key swing states — Michigan, Ohio, and Pennsylvania — but found a lot of people, including Democrats, who think the impeachment push is a big FAIL.

Hillary’s supporters are “disheartened.”

It’s ‘a disgrace, political, fake, won’t help Democrats, will solidify his base,’ and some don’t care.

