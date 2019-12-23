Raddatz comments on deep political division her network helps create

ABC News’ Martha Raddatz set out to push the media agenda in three key swing states — Michigan, Ohio, and Pennsylvania — but found a lot of people, including Democrats, who think the impeachment push is a big FAIL.

Hillary’s supporters are “disheartened.”

Even Hillary Clinton's supporters are "disheartened" by the Democrats' sham impeachment of President Trump. pic.twitter.com/H3X1RRZAUZ — Francis Brennan – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@FrancisBrennan) December 22, 2019

Washington Democrats' partisan impeachment sham is "shameful. It's terrible," said one Michigan voter. "It's all made up. They just want him out. They hate him. They have Trump Derangement Syndrome." pic.twitter.com/FuPyvUXCth — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) December 22, 2019

It’s ‘a disgrace, political, fake, won’t help Democrats, will solidify his base,’ and some don’t care.