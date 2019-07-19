Radical Democrat Rips Into DHS Secretary McAleenan

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, (D-MI), at a House Oversight Committee hearing, accused Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan and fellow administration officials of trying to change the long-standing agreement known as the Flores settlement that governs how immigrant children can be detained, “to keep kids longer” in custody.

“Just admit that though – you want to keep the kids longer.”

McAleenan explained to Tlaib that he wanted to keep families together for the time necessary it takes for immigration proceedings to go through, and for the justice system to make a ruling on the case. “We don’t want to change the provisions about conditions in our custody. We want to codify those provisions to maintain the highest possible standard.”

ILLEGAL, ILLEGAL, ILLEGAL

It’s important to note that of the 450,000 family units arriving since October, fewer than 1,000 children were separated, the Washington Post reported this morning.

Tlaib began her bullying by claiming that no person in the United States in “illegal,” while testifying before a House committee hearing. She wants everyone to stop using that word.

To that, we say, “illegal, illegal, illegal.”

“First, no one is illegal,” Tlaib said. “That term is derogatory now because it dehumanizes people. You can say any other forms of maybe ‘coming in without any regulations’ or so forth, but the use of ‘illegal’ is disrespectful. And I ask my colleagues to try in so many ways to not dehumanize our immigrant neighbors who are trying to come in for safe haven,” Tlaib said Friday.

The congresswoman, the daughter of Palestinian immigrants, spoke about the southern border crisis and the alleged mistreatment of illegal aliens being held in detention facilities and claimed that a “dangerous ideology” was governing the country.

She proceeded to demonize border agents with sketchy stories of abuse.

Her fake crying jag is meaningless since she doesn’t care at all about the children being raped and trafficker or who die in the desert before they cross the border.