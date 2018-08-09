Radical Islamic Compound of Starving Children in NM Might Not Be the Only One

Siraj Wahhaj is the father of the recently arrested terrorist in New Mexico. As imam of Al-Taqwa mosque in Brooklyn, he is one of the most powerful imams in the United States.

He is also the leader of the largest North American Islamic organizations, MANA [Muslim Alliance in North America] and ISNA [Islamic Society of North America]. Those groups claim to be fighting for “de-RADICALIZATION” of Muslim youth at home.

Wahhaj is active in the BLM movement, a Communist, sometimes violent, unAmerican organization funded in part by Goerge Soros.

Siraj Wahhaj Sr. is Linda Sarsour’s mentor and taxpayers heavily fund her groups. Sarsour supports sharia and has called for jihad against President Trump. She is closely tied to CAIR which is allied with the terror group Hamas.

THERE ARE REPORTEDLY OTHER RADICAL ISLAMIC COMPOUNDS IN THE US

There are other cultish encampments in the USA. In January 2018 FBI documents re-posted by the Clarion Project allegedly confirm it.

The FBI reported in 2012 that there were at least 22 of them. Other reports at the time said there were 35. FBI documents they have obtained show that they are very concerned about the groups.

The Texas enclave, Mahmoudberg, was the scene of a deadly shooting in 2002.

These groups are members of Muslims of the Americas, a radical cult linked to a Pakistani militant group called Jamaat ul-Fuqra. They are the devoted followers of Sheikh Mubarak Ali Gilani, an extremist cleric in Pakistan.

There is circumstantial evidence that Gilani is a member of suspected terrorist organization Jamaat ul-Fuqra, While Jamaat ul-Fugra is a suspected terrorist organization, the US has not declared them as such, allowing them to form camps in the US. They are an “Islamic sect that seeks to purify Islam through violence.”

Daniel Pearl, the murdered the Wall Street Journal reporter, was on his way to interview Gilani when he was captured and later beheaded.

This is footage they obtained of female members of MOA engaging in paramilitary training in Islamberg:

The Clarion Project has a second MOA tape of a spokesperson for the group saying the U.S. is a Muslim country.

A NEW YORK COMPOUND IS A LEAD CAMP FOR THE PAKISTANI MANIAC

Islamberg allegedly operates under the strict guidance of a jihadist Sheik in Pakistan, Sheik Gilani. They obey him because, they say, he has the ability to float in-and-out through space and time undetected, to watch their every move.

If they don’t obey, he will turn them into monkeys.

A 2007 FBI record states that MOA members have been involved in at least 10 murders, one disappearance, three firebombings, one attempted firebombing, two explosive bombings and one attempted bombing. Read more about that and the camp in Texas at the Clarion Project.

The lead camp is Islamberg, an unofficial town in Hancock, NY, nestled in the beautiful Catskill Mountains.

Islamberg is reportedly a 70-acre underground-bunkered paramilitary Islamic compound. Here within the compound lives a Muslim-only community. The majority of these are black American-born males, hardened criminals who converted to radical Islam while serving time in state prison. It is also the headquarters of Muslims of the Americas, the International Quranic Open University and the United Muslim Christian Forum.

The Islamberg residents are frustrated by the terrorist label and say they are not violent.

EX-FELONS?

Evidence suggests these Islamic compounds and the convicted criminals who live there are participating in jihad training and using crime to raise funds, according to Kafir Crusaders.

Information about these camps came from a police informant of eight years, an Egyptian named Ali Aziz. He said he gave the NYPD enough information to shut them down.

On the other hand, the FBI said they are in communication with them and they are cooperative.

MOA, the lead camp, has established similar villages in nearly three-dozen locations nationwide, with other prominent camps found in Texas, Virginia, South Carolina, Georgia, California, and Tennessee, again, according to the book. Read more at Law Enforcement Today.