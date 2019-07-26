Radical Rep Ocasio-Cortez Wants to Decolonize Puerto Rico

On one hand, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claims the U.S. hasn’t done enough [the US has done more than enough] to help the people suffering after severe hurricanes and inferior infrastructure, and, on the other hand, AOC wants to push for independence.

Puerto Ricans are American citizens and benefit from American federal aid and support and economic opportunities. They can’t sustain themselves and are deeply in debt, which is, in part, due to the corruption in their leadership.

Pumped up by the resignation of the governor, Ricardo Rosselló, Alexandria Ocasio Cortez sees the next step as decolonization.

According to Fox News:

In an Instagram Livestream on Thursday night, Ocasio-Cortez took questions from her followers. The first asked how she felt about what’s happening in Puerto Rico.

“First of all, I am so incredibly proud of everyone in Puerto Rico right now demanding accountability from their government,” Ocasio-Cortez began. “They were so relentlessly creative in their protest that they were able to get the governor to finally resign as well as some of his cabinet members.”

Ocasio-Cortez, who is of Puerto Rican descent, then suggested the island’s independence from the United States.

“I’m really proud of everyone that’s out there, but of course, there’s a lot of work to be done,” Ocasio-Cortez continued. “This is just the beginning of a decolonization process, a process of self-determination where the people of Puerto Rico begin to start taking their own self-governance into their own hands.”

She added, “So I’m really excited about the protest, I’m excited, I’m encouraged to hear about Ricardo Rosselló’s resignation, but it’s also just a first step. We have a long way to go.”

Puerto Rico can’t sustain itself, they would lose all their U.S. benefits, and they would get to keep their many corrupt officials.

They are free to leave if they want.

So we say, okay AOC, great idea, go for it! In fact, she should quit her NY job and go down to PR to organize the decolonization. We will manage her without her.