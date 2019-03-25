Radical Socialist Ilhan Omar Tells Muslims to “Raise Hell”

During a fundraising event for the Los Angeles chapter of the Hamas-linked Council on American-Islamic Relations, Rep. Ilhan Omar appeared as one of the keynote speakers.

The woman, who allegedly married her brother in an illicit immigration scheme, is an arrogant and ill-informed troublemaker. She portrays herself as a victim, of course, she’s always a victim.

While addressing the crowd, she claimed to be a purveyor of love while spewing hate. Her lack of self-awareness is remarkable.

“I say raise hell, make people uncomfortable,” Omar said. “Because here’s the truth. For far too long, we have lived with the discomfort of living as second class citizens, and frankly, I’m tired of it and every single Muslim in this country should be tired of it.”

Well, we’re tired of you too Omar.

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) claims that Muslims in the U.S. are “second-class citizens,” encourages them to “raise hell, make people uncomfortable” pic.twitter.com/BfsaefdZ8E — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 24, 2019

How is she a second-class citizen after being elected to Congress?

There is little doubt some terrorists got through those open borders or overstayed a visa. We sure hope she doesn’t get them worked up.

This woman came to this country from a hellhole and has no appreciation of how lucky she is. She’s just a pot stirrer.

Omar also blames Trump for what she says is increasing violence against Muslims worldwide. He’s responsible for the misbehavior of the whole world. That’s a bit hyperbolic.

Ilhan Omar suggests Trump is responsible for violence against Muslims worldwide and that he is intentionally sending coded messages to people to attack Muslims Omar claims that Trump is “dehumanizing and vilifying” Muslims, which comes days after she said Trump was not “human” pic.twitter.com/rNxEs3XHQc — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 24, 2019

The former refugee said she doesn’t give a hoot about what Jews think. We knew that from the anti-Semitic verbal jihad she is on.

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) mocks the “very fascinating” pro-Israel demonstrators who were protesting her yesterday: “But I don’t think any of them realize that people like myself and many of the people in this room could care less about what they have to say” pic.twitter.com/k9ZkluGJmW — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 24, 2019

FULL PAINFUL VIDEO

At one point in the speech, she compares herself as a congresswoman to Mohammed. She’s a crazy, attractive witch of a woman.

The communist Justice Democrats and terror-tied CAIR love her, promote her, and hold her up as a star. She’s dangerous and only a few people will criticize her attacks. One of them is Judge Jeanine, but she has probably been muzzled when it comes to Omar.

Whatever real message Omar might have about bigotry is lost in her vile, dishonest approach to everything.