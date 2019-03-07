Radical Socialist Introduces Amendment for 16-Year-Olds to Vote in 2020

“I will give children to be their princes, and babes shall rule over them

~ Isaiah 3:4.”

This week, radical socialist freshman Rep. Ayanna Presley (D-MA) introduced an amendment to a House resolution, H.R. 1, that would allow 16-year-olds to vote in federal elections in 2020. This would give Democrats an easily manipulated voting bloc. More mindless lemmings for “the boss” and her crew of revolutionaries!

It is a known fact that children age 16 would overwhelmingly vote for Democrats. This is another power grab to reach the Democrat goal of a permanent progressive electoral majority.

Pressley is trying to pass this off as concern for the marginalized youth. In reality, it is a transparent attempt to gain voters. She obviously thinks we are all stupid.

“Our young people are at the forefront of some of the most existential crises facing our communities and our society at large. I believe that those who will inherit the nation we design here in Congress by virtue of our policies and authority should have a say in who represents them.”

“The time has come: Our young people deserve to have the opportunity to have their right to vote. We celebrate them often and lift them up as foot soldiers of movements. We thank them for their sweat equity that they expend at the forefront of change, and they should have the opportunity to be respected and celebrated as ballot-casters.”

It was nauseatingly cynical.

Watch:

THE DEMOCRAT POLITICIAN PROTECTION ACT

In an op-ed at The Washington Post, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called it the Democrat Politician Protection Act. It was the first bill they submitted.

The measure allows children 16 years to register to vote and it gives federal workers [union people, mostly Democrats] SIX DAYS of paid vacation to work the polls. But that’s not all.

Last, but not least, taxpayers will be required to finance campaigns. As Jim Jordan said, “Just what we need. Taxpayers paying to get politicians to the Swamp.”

Pressley wants the 16-year-olds to not only register but also to vote.

YEAH, THAT’S NOT GOING TO BE PASSED

On Monday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on the Senate floor, “One of our two major political parties has begun embracing one radical, half-baked socialist proposal after another. It’s really a sight to see,” adding that he would not bring H.R. 1 up for a vote in the Senate. He concluded, “This sprawling 622-page doorstop is never going to become law. I certainly don’t plan to even bring it to the floor here in the Senate.”

H.R.1 is a blatant power grab to give Washington bureaucrats control over what American citizens can say about politics, how we can say it, and how we cast our ballots. pic.twitter.com/BQvbiTrekk — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) February 26, 2019

h/t Jon Thompson