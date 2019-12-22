Radical “Squad” Has Done More Damage to Dem Hierarchy Than GOP Ever Could

In early 2019, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, and to a lesser degree Ayanna Pressley started undermining entrenched leaders of the Democrat Party. It began when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi allowed “The Squad’s” bad behavior to go unchecked. Whether blatant Anti-Semitism or Tlaib’s “We’re gonna impeach the mother-f…er”, Pelosi either excused or did her best to ignore all of it.

Meanwhile, an enthusiastic press, seeing the four women as a hammer to President Trump’s nail, happily saturated all forms of media with their radical messages. The Dem leadership, figuring bashing the hated Trump was good for them, allowed the quartet free reign. The enemy of my enemy is my friend don’t you know.

So AOC, Tlaib, Omar, and Pressley’s outrageous pronouncements, no matter how unpopular or untethered to reality, became their party’s policies. Here’s a small sampling:

Abolish I.C.E.

Killing millions of good paying jobs in the fossil fuel industries

Open borders

Guaranteed jobs, income, and benefits for all

Supporting Sanctuary cities

Raising taxes

Yanking private health insurance from 160 million Americans

Banning air travel

Above all-Impeaching President Trump

Given their control of the House, the only plan they knew could bypass GOP legislative actions was impeachment, so they relentlessly, publicly, pushed for it. Once again a cheering media got on board and an increasingly cowed Speaker Pelosi began what looks more and more like political hari kari.

The hearings were a disaster. Super sharp Republican lawmakers were highly successful in meticulously, dismantling every Democrat “witness”, essentially turning public sentiment against removing “The Donald”.

Worse still was Pelosi’s last-minute desperate “cut the baby in half” strategy of refusing to send the articles of impeachment to its constitutionally mandated destination in the Senate. She looked and sounded befuddled, an appearance shared by many in her own caucus leadership.

In a nutshell, allowing AOC, Tlaib, Omar, and Pressley to drive the “impeachment bus” has left the Speaker, along with her top lieutenants looking impotent, and at times, even ridiculous. If the fearsome foursome was looking to begin their own, intra-party silent coup, this would be a great start. Perhaps the enemy of my enemy is really my enemy as well.

Nancy Pelosi started by giving them an inch, and the four radicals took the whole party. In their most fevered dreams, Republicans could never imagine inflicting more damage to the Democrat Party hierarchy than that initiated by The Squad.

The GOP should send the women a “Thank You Card”.