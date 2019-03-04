Raging Anti-Semitic Rep Omar Under Fire from Jewish Groups

A group of leading Jewish organizations petitioned the House of Representative’s top Democrats on Monday, demanding that Rep. Ilan Omar (D., Minn.) be removed from her position on the powerful Foreign Affairs Committee in light of her numerous anti-Semitic remarks and ties to groups that advocate terrorism against Jewish people, according to a copy of a letter exclusively obtained by the Washington Free Beacon.

It’s about time.

Last week, she suggested that pro-Israel activists and lawmakers hold “allegiance to a foreign country.”

Eliot Engel condemned the racial slur.

Omar didn’t respond well to Engel and actually doubled down, falsely claiming it’s free speech and it’s only aimed at Israel’s policies. Fine, but she must be taken off the House Foreign Affairs Committee immediately and she certainly doesn’t belong in Congress.

She is a raging anti-Semite and has brought anti-semitism into the heart of our Congress.

ELIOT ENGEL’S REBUKE

Eliot Engel, Chairman of the House Foreign Relations Committee, slammed Ilhan Omar for anti-Semitism on Friday. He didn’t hold back.

House Foreign Affairs Committee chairman Eliot Engel (D-NY) blasted Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Friday for suggesting that pro-Israel politicians hold “allegiance to a foreign country” and demanded the freshman congresswoman apologize for her “vile anti-Semitic slur.”

That’s one of those tropes in slight disguise, but it’s anti-Semitic.

“I welcome debate in Congress based on the merits of policy, but it’s unacceptable and deeply offensive to call into question the loyalty of fellow American citizens because of their political views, including support for the U.S.-Israel relationship,” Engel said in a statement released Friday evening.

“Her comments were outrageous and deeply hurtful, and I ask that she retract them, apologize, and commit to making her case on policy issues without resorting to attacks that have no place in the Foreign Affairs Committee or the House of Representatives,” the New York Democrat continued.

OMAR’S THE VICTIM

In response, Omar continued her onslaught. On her twitter feed, she claims victimhood after attacking people. She’s a rip. Earlier today, she unleashed this tweet storm:

Our democracy is built on debate, Congresswoman! I should not be expected to have allegiance/pledge support to a foreign country in order to serve my country in Congress or serve on committee. The people of the 5th elected me to serve their interest. I am sure we agree on that! https://t.co/gglAS4FVJW — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) March 3, 2019

She said in another tweet that she didn’t “mischaracterize our relationship with Israel.” That’s not what Lowey said, but whatever. Omar lies all the time.

I have not mischaracterized our relationship with Israel, I have questioned it and that has been clear from my end. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) March 3, 2019

The thread goes on and on.

Her ally, socialist Rashida Tlaib praised her so-called courage.

Rep. Lee Zeldin wants to know when these two will weigh in on the pay-to-slay policies.

When will you & your fellow “civil rights icon” break your silence on the Palestinian Authority’s Pay to Slay policy financially rewarding Palestinian terrorists for murdering innocent Americans & Israelis? You do also know Hamas uses women & children as human shields right? https://t.co/Ki3tWEhWiw — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) March 4, 2019

He also weighed in on her doubling down on that trope.

Meanwhile, Rep. Omar’s simultaneously disgusting, anti-Semitic gas lighting that support for our great ally Israel is due to a pay off by Jews & allegiance to a foreign country will hopefully give all parties pause & reason for reflection at this moment in US history & politics. — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) March 2, 2019