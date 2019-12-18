Raging left calls the President’s letter “sick,” “bizarre and frightening”



Democrats respond to President Trump’s letter!

The media, the Democrats, and all their many allies on social media are berating and demonizing the President for a scathing letter he sent to Speaker Pelosi on Tuesday. It was written by Stephen Miller, Michael Williamson and Eric Euland last week allegedly but it is in the President’s voice. The letter is justifiable in our minds but read it here and you decide. It’s only six pages.

Congresswoman Cheney responded this morning on Fox & Friends:

VICIOUS HATEFUL RESPONSES FROM THE LEFT

Nancy Pelosi called it “ridiculous” and “pretty sick.” However, she is the one who said there would be no impeachment unless it was bipartisan. Yet, now she is impeaching him without any crime as outlined by our rule of law, the Constitution. And she is doing it in time for Christmas.

Jennifer Rubin, The Washington Post’s idea of a conservative, wrote that his letter was “rambling, unhinged and lie-filled.” She is very “frightened” by it.

She said it “is difficult to capture how bizarre and frightening the letter is simply by counting the utter falsehoods (e.g., repeating the debunked accusation that Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin was fired for investigating Burisma; claiming Congress is obstructing justice; arguing he was afforded no rights in the process), or by quoting from the invective dripping from his pen.”

Most Republicans believe those are all true statements.

She said the letter is a “spectacle,” the President is “unhinged,” and having a “temper tantrum.”

She claimed the Republican Party “has bound itself to the mast of a raging, dangerous narcissist while the other cannot uphold the norms and institutions on which our democracy depends.”

The rest of her article demonstrated her idolatry of the left. It is her party spreading hate. It is her party that has turned hard-left. They are a socialist/communist party.

OTHERS OF THE LEFT HAVE ALSO RESPONDED VICIOUSLY

Here are just a few of the vile responses. They won’t admit to any wrongs that they have done to this President.

The line on prayer in Trump’s letter was such an insight into his psyche, not that we needed more at this point. He absolutely can’t envision even the idea of praying for someone with whom you disagree. pic.twitter.com/9f09CZgoZ7 — Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) December 18, 2019

To the 6 corporations that own & control all of American media & thus are capable of manipulating the message directed at the masses The 6 page letter from Trump to Pelosi is not, “sharply worded” or “fiery”… IT IS..”25th amendment, democracy at risk, bat shit fucking crazy” — JCrongeyer (@JCrongeyer) December 18, 2019

LA Times editorial board blasts Trump letter to Pelosi: “A uniquely bad, dishonest president” https://t.co/z6UMrqOkcw pic.twitter.com/mWV60wwuxS — The Hill (@thehill) December 18, 2019

The White House Dear Mr.President: Sir, someone with a sick sense of humor has stolen your White House stationery to write a letter to the Speaker that you will surely want to disavow on this historic day. Yours truly, Laurence H. Tribehttps://t.co/lxI4PHsxzS — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) December 18, 2019

THEN THERE IS GOVERNOR HUCKABEE

The media is having a stroke over it, but @realDonaldTrump 6 page ltr to Nancy Pelosi is one every American should read. @realDonaldTrump was elected b/c he will fight back against “the elitist ruling class” that despises the rest of us. Thank you @POTUS https://t.co/eIq5tbKJl2 — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) December 18, 2019