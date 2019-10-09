Raging Socialist Warren Will Fight for Back Pay for People Here Illegally

The fraudulent Indian Elizabeth Warren swears she will “fight” for back pay for illegal aliens, to be paid for, not by her, but by all of us hard-working taxpayers. That will include the working men and women, abandoned by the party, in favor of the illegal aliens.

As part of Warren’s “Empowering American Workers and Raising Wages” plan, illegal aliens who have worked illegally in the United States, often with stolen IDs, will receive back pay for past work. She will amend the National Labor Relations Act to do it.

Warren will exploit Americans working and paying taxes to give who knows how much back pay to people who broke our laws.

Warren’s essay explaining her anti-American, socialist plan is filled with lies about the wages being stagnant in a bad economy. The woman will say anything.

Warren writes:

Ensuring employers can’t exploit undocumented workers and drive down standards for all workers: The 2002 Supreme Court case Hoffman Plastic Compounds v. NLRB held that an undocumented worker could not receive the backpay he was owed from an employer who had violated the NLRA. That 5–4 ruling is wrong and denies millions of undocumented workers redress for illegal firings or other retaliatory conduct by an employer. The case encourages employers to hire undocumented immigrants and exploit them in numerous fields, including construction and manufacturing, which could lower wages for all workers. I will fight to amend the NLRA to end this form of exploitation and ensure that all workers are protected. [Emphasis added]

Breitbart states that there will be no mandate or punishment for employers and businesses who hire illegal aliens over American citizens, and she has not endorsed mandatory E-Verify.

She laughably calls it, “Empowering the American Worker.” In actuality, she’s empowering the illegal alien worker. The fake Indian will also make it difficult for employers to operate.

There is more, like her plan to implement ‘card check,’ which takes away the secret ballot in unions so anyone who votes the wrong way gets pilloried until they change their vote.

Warren is an open borders traitor to the working Americans who will lose out on jobs and better pay to illegal alien labor. She is a sellout.

It doesn’t take a genius to see how wrong this is.

President Trump, on the other hand, wants us to buy American and hire American. He has overseen the increase in wages, and employment, especially of minorities.