Rally to Free Felon Who Wounded Six Cops in Philly

Hundreds are expected to rally tonight for a felon with a long rap sheet of drug dealing, weapons charges, and attempted murder. That isn’t all. This is the criminal who engaged police in an eight-hour shootout in Philly, wounding six officers after two officers tried to serve a search warrant.

Maurice Hill shot hundreds of rounds at police in a busy area near a preschool.

After protecting the residents, police officers were assaulted by residents, leaving three injured.

Now, these same idiots are holding a rally in support of the criminal.

This is anarchy with lunatics running the asylum. The group is a communist, reparations, social justice group. It’s hard to believe there are hundreds of supporters. We can’t get any further information, but there are a lot of these kooks out there.

Diop Olugbala, of the Black is Back Coalition, said tonight’s protest was originally planned to honor Willie Wise, who was killed by a security guard earlier this year. It since grew to include a protest of the arrest of Maurice Hill. pic.twitter.com/6Glseu5vgu — Vinny Vella (@Vellastrations) August 16, 2019

This is the man they are rooting for: