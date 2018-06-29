Ramos Wanted Revenge for a Beef with the Gazette, Left Blames Trump

The media described the killer of five journalists in Annapolis as a ‘white man’, but he has now been identified as Jarrod W. Ramos. Ramos held a grudge for five years because the newspaper published a story about him that he said defamed him.

He recently lost his appeal. The story about a crime he committed was taken entirely from public records. Ramos presented no evidence to the contrary. It was a frivolous lawsuit by a deranged individual.

He continuously sent threats to the paper from a fake Twitter account with the face of the writer of the article on the account. He launched one threat against the writer minutes before the attack on The Capital newsroom.

Investigators say the suspect in The Capital newspaper shooting had a longstanding grudge against the newspaper for the story and he sought “revenge”. “Mr. Ramos was obsessively angry about this particular story,” an attorney for a woman he harassed said. Ramos spent years threatening people at the newspaper and the judges.

Eric Hartley, the reporter who wrote the 2011 story about Ramos, left the newspaper years ago, but Ramos continued to target the paper.

The victims have been identified as assistant managing editor Rob Hiaasen, 59; editorial page editor Gerald Fischman, 61; senior writer John McNamara, 56; community news reporter Wendi Winters, 64; and sales assistant Rebecca Smith, 34, the Capital Gazette reported.

THE IRRESPONSIBLE LEFT BLAME TRUMP

Although it is clear, this was a revenge killing by a deranged monster, the reporters insist on blaming President Trump because he has taken on the press. A recent Harris poll shows that 70 percent of Americans agree with him that the MSM is fake news.

True to form, NBC heckled the President immediately. They were so sure he was guilty of something.

“Can you please talk to us about the dead reporters in Annapolis?” “Do you have any words of condolence for the families, Mr. President?” “Why are you walking away?” Pres. Trump does not comment when asked about the deadly Maryland newsroom shooting.https://t.co/5ZcmEVQW9z pic.twitter.com/heIzI7S4Ck — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 28, 2018

Progressive feminist Lauren Duca was a writer for Teen Vogue. The columnist responded to news of Rev. Billy Graham’s death in February by telling him to, “Have fun in hell, bitch.” She’s a delight and one of the first out of the gate blaming the President.

The shooting today in the Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland cannot reasonably be separated from the President’s mission to villainize the press as “the enemy of the American people.” — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) June 28, 2018

Conspiracy theorist Bill Palmer, who just makes up stuff, wasted no time.

Donald Trump’s day so far: – Annapolis newspaper shooting

– Yeah, it’s Trump’s fault

– Sean Hannity goes berserk

– Milo Yiannopoulos in trouble

– John Kelly reportedly resigning

– Sarah Huckabee Sanders too

– Rod Rosenstein sticks it to Trump

– It’s still only 7pm — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) June 28, 2018

And, of course, it’s the fault of President Trump and the NRA. The fact that the killer used a shotgun has already quelled Chris Van Hollen’s talk of gun control.

@realDonaldTrump & @NRA, you own this. You’re at fault. You’re both evil. After Annapolis newsroom shooting, focus turns to Trump’s media bashing https://t.co/xvP9uxd2S6 via @mashable — Scherri Jacobsen (@Imafolkdancer) June 29, 2018

This woman says, no matter what, Trump is to blame. We must not speak ill of the lying fake press.

When the “president” of the country call the press “the enemy of the American people” he is at fault for encouraging this horrific crime! ——Journalists call out Trump for anti-press rhetoric following Annapolis newsroom shooting https://t.co/yRQvNVH1N2 #Annapolis #GunControlNow — Nikki Villoria (@NikkiVilloria) June 29, 2018

WHAT DAN BONGINO SAID

Twitter was a cesspool yesterday. If your first instinct after the deaths of innocent human beings is to start advancing a “narrative,” rather than to mourn, you should seek counseling or, even better, find God. He can help you. — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) June 29, 2018