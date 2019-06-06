Rand Paul Blasted the Deep State for not revoking Brennan’s clearance

The President ordered the former CIA director’s clearance revoked but the Deep State is protecting him. They have refused to follow the orders they were given.

“I was sitting in the White House when President Trump said I want his security clearance taken,” Paul told a CNN host.

The New York Times reported attempts to revoke the clearance were “hampered by aides who slow-rolled the President and by Justice Department officials who fought Trump, warning he was jeopardizing national security,” according to The Times report.

The CNN host said she wanted Paul’s opinion of the report because she knows he’s not a big fan of Brennan’s.

Paul said he feels the deep state is the likely culprit.

“Well, this is what worries me. People talk about the Deep State. Now the Deep State is actually protecting their own and not listening to the president’s orders,” Paul replied.

“I was sitting in the White House when President Trump said, ‘I want his security clearance taken,’ and I saw the order given. I saw the chief of staff was there, not the current chief of staff, the previous chief of staff,” he said, referring to former White House chief of staff John Kelly.

“And if they’re working against the orders of the president, that really does disrupt our country, does disrupt a representative democracy..,” Paul added.

