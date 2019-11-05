Rand Paul calls for MSM to do their job so they call him a Russian mule

President Trump invited Paul to the podium to address Kentucky Republicans at his rally at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky Monday night. He called for Congress to subpoena Hunter Biden and the whistleblower/leaker immediately.

Paul said that Hunter Biden was getting $50,000 a month from a corrupt Ukrainian gas company simply because of his connections to Vice President Joe Biden.

“We also know the name of the whistleblower [Eric Chiaramella], the whistleblower needs to come before Congress as a material witness because he worked with Joe Biden at the same time Hunter Biden was getting money from corrupt oligarchs,” Paul said.

“I say tonight to the media, do your job and print his name!” Paul shouted as the crowd cheered. The audience started chanting and pointing at the press pen, “DO YOUR JOB! DO YOUR JOB!”

PAUL CALLED OUT THE MEDIA AND CONGRESS

The identity of the so-called “whistleblower” was allegedly publicly revealed in October by Real Clear Investigations, but the establishment media has not reported it. The leaker’s attorneys have not confirmed it.

Paul praised President Trump for continuing to fight the media, despite the ongoing obsession with coverage about impeachment.

“President Trump has great courage, he faces down the fake media every day,” Rand Paul said.

The senator of Kentucky urged his Republican colleagues to have “equal courage” to fight the Democrat effort to impeach the president.

Paul said, to get the truth, subpoena the whistleblower and Hunter Biden.

“I say to my colleagues, if Shifty Schiff will not let Hunter Biden come, and will not bring the whistleblower forward, every Republican in Congress should take a walk and say, ‘This is a farce,’” Trump said.

.@RandPaul: "The #whistleblower needs to come forward as a material witness because he worked for @JoeBiden at the same time #HunterBiden was getting money from corrupt oligarchs. I say tonight to the media, do your job & print his name." More: https://t.co/cWChhALGS6 pic.twitter.com/U1yXaADuy1 — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) November 5, 2019

SOME IN THE MEDIA NOW THINK PAUL’S HELPING THE RUSSIANS

The media’s response is to suggest Rand Paul is now a Russian asset.

It is legal for the press to release his name, although the left says otherwise.

The pseudonymous snake is not a whistleblower. He’s a leaker blabbering hearsay and voicing an opinion. He will not be in danger. That is another ruse.

Chiaramella, if he is the leaker, broke the chain of command by reporting to Adam Schiff first.

Bottom line: whatever motivates Rand Paul on Ukraine/Russia, it’s not principled opposition to corruption. He has been a very good friend in Senate to Russian oligarchs; indifferent verging on hostile to Ukrainian democrats and liberals.

-END- — David Frum (@davidfrum) November 5, 2019

Wasn’t Rand Paul the courier for a personal letter from Trump to Putin in August 2018? https://t.co/dAxfMRK4ww — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) November 5, 2019

Russian propaganda outlet RT is already seizing on Rand Paul’s dangerously irresponsible demand to name the whistleblower (and taking a shot at US media for good measure). pic.twitter.com/Mb26S4h8u7 — Caroline Orr (@RVAwonk) November 5, 2019

Moscow mule @RandPaul needs to resign He is intentionally endangering the whistleblowers life — Olga Lautman (@olgaNYC1211) November 5, 2019