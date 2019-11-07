Rand Paul says everyone but the IG can leak the whistleblower’s name

Senator Rand Paul blocked the resolution to reaffirm the whistleblower protections. The consent had to be unanimous and was requested by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D.-N.Y., and Sen. Mazie Hirono, D.-Hawaii.

“I support whistleblowers, and I do think they have a role to play in keeping government accountable … but what we have seen over the last few years is that we have a system that we should continue to refine,” Paul suggested.

He suggested they vote on legislation that would give the President the right to face his accuser.

“I think fairness dictates that they all be judged with the same standard. Fairness requires public testimony and cross-examination of the whistleblower,” he said.

Democrats will not afford the President his 6th Amendment rights and seemed horrified at the suggestion.

ONLY THE IG IS UNDER A LEGAL OBLIGATION

A reporter caught Sen. Paul in the hall of the Senate and said, “You know it’s illegal to out a whistleblower.”

“See you got that wrong,” he said. “…you should work on the facts…here’s the thing…the whistleblower statute protects the whistleblower from having his name revealed by the Inspector General. Even the NY Times admits that no one else is under any legal obligation.”

“The other point — and you need to be very careful if you are really interested in the news — is that the whistleblower is a material witness completely separate from being the whistleblower because he worked for Joe Biden at the same time Hunter Biden was receiving $50,000 a month. So the investigation into the corruption of Hunter Biden involves this whistleblower because he was there at the time. Did he bring up the conflict of interest? Was there a discussion of this? What was his involvement with the relationship of Joe Biden and the prosecutors? There’s a lot of questions the whistleblower needs to answer.”

WATCH: Rand Paul schools reporter who falsely claims it’s against the law to identify Adam Schiff’s anti-Trump whistleblower. pic.twitter.com/OBD9kOMSoV — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) November 6, 2019

BRET BAIER TRIED TO DO A GOTCHA BUT PAUL HAD THE ANSWER

“I say to the media: Do your job and print his name,” Sen. Rand Paul, (R-KY) said in an interview with Bret Baier on Fox News.

“I don’t wish harm on anyone. I’ve been the victim of political violence not once, but twice,” Paul said, noting he was on a Virginia baseball field in 2017 when a gunman shot Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., and was left with broken ribs after an assault by a neighbor. “So I know what political violence is all about. I don’t want that at all.”

“The statute says the inspector general can’t reveal the name. There’s nothing that prevents me from saying it now. Other than that, I want it to be more about the process and less about the person,” Paul said. “But there is no law that prevents me from mentioning the name of who’s been said to be the whistleblower.”

“He was there under Joe Biden. He was there when Joe Biden was trying to fire the prosecutor… that was investigating Hunter Biden,” Paul claimed. “So this person was a Ukrainian expert on the desk at that time. I think he should be interviewed not as the whistleblower, but as a material witness to the Biden corruption in Ukraine.”

Bret Baier pressed Paul on his past defense of whistleblowers like Edward Snowden.

“Yes, the whistleblower statute should protect people,” Paul said.

“Only the whistleblowers that you like?” Baier asked.

“No, they should protect him. I want Edward Snowden protected. So he’s not executed. I want him protected.

“What about this guy?” Baier asked.

“I don’t want him executed either,” Sen. Rand Paul responded. “I don’t think he should be fired.”

The video is processing, should be up soon.