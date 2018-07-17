Rand Paul Stands Courageously Against the Hysterical Swamp Critters

Trump Derangement Syndrome was very obvious Monday and it’s getting worse today. One man stood up to the swamp in a big way. Paul and the President will win. People see through the machinations of the swamp and the swamp will lose this one.

Senator Rand Paul made the most sense after the Trump-Putin presser hysteria Monday. As he told PBS, it “shows the hatred people have for President Trump more than anything.” He also talked about the benefits of talking to these foreign leaders.

“If there wasn’t such acute hatred for President Trump, such a ‘Trump derangement syndrome’ on the left…,” a meeting with a Russian leader could have happened sooner says Sen. @randpaul. The blow back from the meeting, “really shows people hatred for President Trump.” pic.twitter.com/ejfBwqYduz — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) July 16, 2018

RENEWING ENGAGEMENT IS A GOOD THING

Senator Paul said yesterday that he saw President Trump and President Putin as “renewing engagement and renewing open lines of conversation.”

Indeed, President Putin told Chris Wallace Monday that “a lot of things changed for the better during today’s meeting.”

“I think having open lines of communication is very important for avoiding war,” he told a fired-up Never Trumper Neil Cavuto on Fox News.

As Politico reported, the President said he was trying to reduce tensions. “We must find a way to keep our historic allies, while realizing that threatening Russia through NATO expansion is not the answer,” he said. The President said we need to…open new pathways to peace and stability in our world. I would rather take a political risk in pursuit of peace, then to risk peace in pursuit of politics.”

Paul agreed. As Paul said further, hundreds of millions of lives are at stake.

THE U.S. MEDDLES TOO

The senator doubled down on his comments about the U.S. meddling in other nations’ elections. He had tweeted, quoting liberal law professor Jonathan Turley, that the “US has intervened in foreign elections for decades, including leaking stolen documents. . . nations regularly try to influence elections and this is nothing new for the United States, either as the culprit or as the target of such efforts.”

Russia shouldn’t meddle in our elections. There’s no excuse – which i said on TV this morning, though many in the media failed to note that part. U.S. shouldn’t do it either. We also should remain rational and not risk war by yelling war crime. – https://t.co/dy2Rvu12rd — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) July 15, 2018

The senator also supported the President in a discussion with Ed Henry:

Paul also responded to the crazy commie’s tweet:

This is coming from the guy who voted for the Communist Party USA candidate in 1976. Give me a break https://t.co/0l8X8wiNWA — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) July 16, 2018

PRESIDENT TRUMP THANKS SENATOR PAUL

Whatever you think of Senator Paul, he stands up for what he believes in and he has the courage the swamp critters do not. The President was grateful

Thank you @RandPaul. “The President has gone through a year and a half of totally partisan investigations – what’s he supposed to think?” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 17, 2018

The President also noted that the meeting went better than the NATO meeting. The media has been ripping into the President, claiming he said the EU are our “foes”. What he actually said was, they are our “foes on trade”, and they are. They are sucking us dry and they won’t deal as honest brokers. It’s true.

While I had a great meeting with NATO, raising vast amounts of money, I had an even better meeting with Vladimir Putin of Russia. Sadly, it is not being reported that way – the Fake News is going Crazy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 17, 2018