Rand Paul will buy Omar a ticket to visit Somalia to see how good it is here

Rep. Ilhan Omar, who is divorcing, allegedly for a second time, the husband (Ahmed Hirsi) she just married, the father of her children, abandoned her children and her husband to move into a luxury apartment. We still don’t know the truth about her possible marriage to her brother Elmi and her alleged divorce from Ahmed Hirsi, allegedly via Somali tradition. She filed joint tax returns with Hirsi while she was allegedly married to her other husband — her probable brother — Elmi until 2017. Now she is divorcing husband number two.

Oh, and she’s a communist. While she says she is a Democratic Socialist, their agenda is as bad or worse than that of the Communist Party USA.

Omar is far from exemplary in any way. She hates this country and trashes it incessantly, even to school children. Rand Paul has a suggestion for that which will get him in trouble.

Rand Paul told Breitbart News’ Alana Mastrangelo that Rep. Ilhan Omar [anti-Semitic, anti-white, anti-American Omar] might want to go back to visit Somalia so she can appreciate America a little more.

The cries of racism are already ringing in my ears although we know what he said is NOT racist. It has NOTHING TO DO WITH RACE.

THE NON-RACIST REALITY

As he says, she has much to be thankful for but isn’t. He said most immigrants are thankful. He met some who came from behind the iron curtain and got away from Communism. They are “some of the best Americans we have because they really appreciate how great our country is,” he said.

“And then I hear Representative Omar say ‘oh America’s terrible. I’d love there to be justice and there’s no justice here’ and it’s like she came here and we fed her we clothed her – she got welfare, she got school, she got healthcare and then she has the honor of actually winning a seat in Congress and she says we’re a terrible country. I think that’s about as ungrateful as you can get,” continued Paul.

Paul offered to buy a ticket to visit Somalia “so she could see for herself just how great she has it here in the states.”

“I think she could look and learn a little bit about the disaster that is Somalia that has no capitalism, has no God-given rights guaranteed in a constitution and has about seven different tribes that have been fighting each other for the last 40 years,” continued Paul. “And then maybe after she’s visited Somalia for a while she might come back and appreciate America more.”

President Trump said the same thing basically, but he’s imprecise in his language and leaves holes for the media terrorists to plow through. He referenced all four of the squad and only Omar is an immigrant. Paul did a nice job of pointing out the problem with Omar’s America hate.