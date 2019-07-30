Rapper who drugged & stole money from men wants to “educate y’all”

Cardi B is the rapper who used to drug and steal money from men, but, it’s okay as she explained, she needed the money.

Okay.

She now wants to “educate” y’all as she calls Trump supporters “crazy asses” and “n’s” and she wants to get the “n” President “out of the House.” Cardi B thinks they could get all the artists together and plan how to get of the ‘n’s’.

Cardi B is advocating for Bernie Sanders.

She’s deranged but so are most Trump haters.

Wow, if this isn’t considered racist or disgusting, talk about #DoubleStandards . #CardiB referring to trump supporters (black/Latin/white/etc) as N-word and calling trump the N- word. #TrumpIsARacistRat #TrumpDerangementSyndrome pic.twitter.com/AnVynSzEYf — TheLatinRepublican (@erick66016897) July 30, 2019