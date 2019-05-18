Rashida live-thanks Jewish Voice for Peace, a group that hosts terrorists

Rep. Rashida Tlaib tweeted a video while inside her car Saturday. In the clip, she live-thanked a radical leftist group that supports the destruction of Israel. She was unusually happy as she thanked the Jewish Voice For Peace for sending her a letter of support.

Rashida is usually only this happy when she is saying vile things about Republicans.

The Jewish Voice for Peace is a pro-Palestinian, anti-Israel group.

They are also very, very far-left.

Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP) is a United States hard-left activist organization focused on the Israeli–Palestinian conflict. They hate Israel and say they have no right to self-defense. They host terrorists like Rasmea Odeh who spent years in an Israeli jail for murdering two young Israelis.

In its mission statement, it describes itself as “a diverse and democratic community of activists inspired by Jewish tradition to work together for peace, social justice, and human rights [to] support the aspirations of Israelis and Palestinians for security and self-determination” and says it “seeks an end to the Israeli occupation of the West Bank, the Gaza Strip, and East Jerusalem”. Its critics say it musters Jewish opposition to and works to undermine public support for Israel.

They actually support terrorists. The ADL has come down hard on them and they are very far-left themselves.

When it comes to choosing between far-left ideology and religion or loyalty to kind, the leftists will choose ideology almost every time.

THIS IS IN RESPONSE TO HER LATEST ANTI-ISRAEL INTERVIEW

This is in response to her latest podcast interview in which she advocated for a one-state solution and lied about Arab-Jewish history in Israel/Palestine.

In fairness, a lot of people say Rashida’s comments weren’t anti-Semitic, but the comments at least suggested Israel should be destroyed.

Rashida and her fellow leftist Jew haters are gaslighting us, but that is what the hard-left and other radicals do.

The next clip is what the numbskulls sent to Rashida. They too believe in revisionist history.

Detroit chapter of @jvplive stopped by @RepRashida‘s local office today to deliver a statement of support after the way she’s been unfairly attacked in the media this week. We appreciate her courage and stand by her! pic.twitter.com/TUqUk7masX — R (@telushk) May 17, 2019

THIS IS WHO THESE DUMMKOPFS ARE

Jewish Voice for Peace PSU posted a meme saying Israel doesn’t have a right to defend itself from 100s of rockets &years of terror. Instead of apologizing, the group doubled down: “Israel does not have the right to self defense because they are the instigators” pic.twitter.com/nAQHQMcPX4 — Shimon Levit (@ShimonLevit) May 10, 2019

@RashidaTlaib is live now supporting Jewish Voice for Peace. The organization that hosted and honored convicted Palestinian terrorist Rasmeah Odeh. She murdered two Israeli civilians in cold blood. She continues to sit in Congress and promote hate and antisemitism. https://t.co/WLcoHQiAUO — Yoni Michanie (@jmich019) May 18, 2019