Rashida Says Israel is Racist, Dehumanizing, Like Southern Segregationists

Leftist Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib attacked Israel again, claiming that “there is continued dehumanization and racist policies by the State of Israel that violate international human rights, but also violate my core values of who I am as an American.”

She gave an interview published Saturday to the communist/socialist Jacobin . The magazine identifies as a democratic socialist quarterly magazine based in New York that offers American leftist perspectives on politics. During the interview, Tlaib compared the happenings in Israel with racial segregation in the United States.

“‘Separate but equal’” doesn’t work, Tlaib said. “I know that my ancestors were killed, died, uprooted from their land…. I can tell you when I was in Palestine with my mother and she had to get in a separate line. There are different colored license plates if you are Palestinian or Israeli.”

Tlaib’s parents were both born in the West Bank. Her mother grew up there and her father moved at nine years old to Nicaragua. As young adults, they moved to the States, The Jerusalem Post reports.

“When he came to the United States at the age of 19, he really didn’t feel economic stability [hello, he was 19] until he finally got a job at Ford Motor Company, and got health insurance for the first time and involved in the United Auto Workers,” she said.

Claiming discrimination, she said, “Just like we looked at the struggle for black Americans for true equality and access to opportunity to thrive. The same thing that has happened to the LGBTQ community. All of that is why I say free Palestine, that Palestinians deserve human rights. I see young people understanding that. When I see young Black Lives Matter activists with t-shirts that say ‘Free Palestine,’ and I’m wearing the Black Lives Matter t-shirt, I know it’s working.”

POOR PERSECUTED DEAR

The Dig’s Daniel Denvir claims Tlaib and Omar are the targets of vicious attacks just because they support the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement (which is aimed at destroying Israel.

Tlaib said that what is looking for is recognition of what happened to the Palestinian people in 1948 at the time of the founding of the State of Israel, which might allow for “healing” and “equality and freedom for my grandmother,” who still lives in the West Bank.

She also attacked Trump, claiming, “We are allowing a crooked CEO to run this country,” she said. “He’s running his businesses out of the Oval Office…. When are we going to say it’s our responsibility and our duty to do right by the American people and push back on him violating our Constitution?”

The President is not running businesses from the White House. Almost everything she says is untrue.

SHE NEVER SAYS A WORD ABOUT TERRORISTS

Nothing to be said about Hamas using women/children as human shields, denying humanitarian aid to Gaza, oppressing minorities, denying opportunity, refusing to negotiate & calling jihad an obligation…or the PA’s pay to slay program. https://t.co/y7axCUL3F0 — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) July 14, 2019

She has a lot of terrorist friends.

During her campaign, she advocated for a two-state solution in Israel, but now she says she wants a one-state solution which would mean the destruction of Israel. After she was elected, she covered up Israel on a map in her office with a post-it note that said ‘Palestine’.

Tlaib won’t say if she supports the Palestinian Authority which pays terrorists and their families to kill Israelis.

When Former CNN Contributor and leftist Marc Lamont Hill got in trouble for using the Hamas slogan “Free Palestine From The River to the Sea” and advocated for terrorism against Israelis, Tlaib posted a petition defending him.

Tlaib publicly endorsed the anti-Semitic BDS movement. She has not supported a boycott for any other country, including the Palestinian territories being led by pro-terrorist governments.

Tlaib celebrated her inauguration to Congress with far-left activist and Women’s March co-founder Linda Sarsour, who was already facing her own controversy for an extensive history of anti-Semitic statements and associations.

Tlaib is associated with an antisemitic pro-terrorist activist Jinan Deena (Deena was a speaker at CAIR’s reception for Tlaib).

In January, Tlaib sent a blatantly anti-Semitic tweet using the classic dual loyalty accusation to attack supporters of a bi-partisan anti-BDS bill in Congress. Even the ADL was forced to call her out for this.

Tlaib invited a blatantly anti-Semitic Hezbollah and Hamas supporter to a private family dinner in January celebrating her ascent to Congress. That has led to condemnation from Republican AND Dem Jewish groups.