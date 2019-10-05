Rashida says she & congressional dems discuss arresting Trump officials

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a far-left revolutionary, doesn’t know who would arrest Trump administration officials, perhaps D.C. police. She’s discussed it with other congressional Democrats who don’t know who arrests them or “where they’re gonna put ’em.”

It’s never happened before so she doesn’t know how it will go down.

“But I’m asking, like, ‘What happens?’” she said. “And they’re like, ‘Well Rashida, we’re trying to figure it out ourselves because this is uncharted territory.’”

“They’re trying to be like, ‘Well, where are we going to put them?’” she said. “Those are the kind of things — they’re trying to tread carefully.”

Tlaib wonders as does the radical in the audience.

“I ask the same questions. ‘Well, what happens when they don’t comply?’” she said. “The fact of the matter is, we held Barr and Secretary Ross from Commerce, the secretary of commerce, in contempt.”

“I will tell them, they can hold all of those people in Detroit,” she said. “We’ll take care of them, and make sure they show up to the committee hearings.”

She also claimed she won’t “hurt them,” but she just went to imprisoning political opponents who have not been convicted of a crime. Can shooting them be far off?

Tlaib is one scary, irrational communist [she calls herself a Democratic Socialist but it’s the same thing].