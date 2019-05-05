Rashida Tlaib backs Hamas while @Jack keeps their accounts up

Rep. Rashida Tlaib justified the Gaza attacks on Israel Sunday. The anti-Semitic Democrat Representative is not only backing Hamas, she’s spreading lies for them.

Terrorists shot two Israeli soldiers. Israel then killed several Hamas militants taking out a Hamas military site. Days later, Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad started launching hundreds of rockets at Israeli civilians.

Tlaib has said nothing about the more than 650 rockets being targeted at Israeli civilians. She has said nothing about Hamas oppressing Palestinians. Rashida has said nothing about an Islamic Jihad rocket meant for Israel killing a one-year-old Palestinian and her mother. Instead, she spreads lies to blame Jews. The woman also likes to blame the right-wing.

When she’s not shilling for Maduro, she’s backing up Hamas.

This is the exact opposite of the truth. Hamas targets Israeli civilians while hiding behind Palestinian civilians. Israel targets Hamas combatants and minimizes civilian casualties. Rashida Tlaib is an apologist for terror who wants Israel destroyed. https://t.co/s2sqdXGUaR — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) May 5, 2019

Are you an American Congresswoman or the Hamas Ambassador to the US? Your agenda is getting really stinky. https://t.co/I5pMpglx07 — Imam Mohamad Tawhidi (@Imamofpeace) May 5, 2019

Tlaib feels the same way the Hamas terrorists feel. There is no difference.

The second video is from last night. It is the reaction of Palestinians in the streets to Hamas rockets falling on civilian Jews. pic.twitter.com/8UKJal77Eo — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) May 5, 2019

HAPPENING NOW: Palestinian terrorists in #Gaza are firing barrages of rockets at Israeli civilians in Southern Israel tonight. I pray for a safe night. 🙏 #IsraelUnderFire #Hamas pic.twitter.com/88YhmC8Yf8 — Eddie Donovan, Ph.D. 🇺🇸 (@EddieDonovan) May 5, 2019

@JACK DOESN’T HAVE A PROBLEM WITH TERRORISTS, JUST CONSERVATIVES

Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad attacked Israel this weekend by firing over 650 rockets at civilians, killing three and injuring ninety. The Hamas Twitter pages are still up. @Jack hasn’t taken down @ hamasinf0 @ HamasInfoHr @ HamasInfoEn.

It’s interesting how @twitter and @facebook both seem more concerned with silencing non-violent people who hold political opinions they disagree with, than violent terrorist organizations and the people that support them. Is @RealJamesWoods really more “dangerous” than Hamas? https://t.co/PQtEVMgQBO — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 5, 2019

Jack Dorsey thinks conservatives are dangerous and still has James Woods under suspension, but Hamas accounts are no problem for him.

Hey @Jack, Since this tweet👇, Hamas has launched over 400 rockets into Israel killing innocent victims, including a 1 year old child. You’re running a US company, providing an immensely valuable propaganda tool to a known terrorist organization killing people in real time. https://t.co/9H8SegdytM — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) May 5, 2019