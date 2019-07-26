Rashida Tlaib Basically Compares Israel to Some Terrible Genocidal Maniacs

Watch as Rep. Rashida Tlaib once again proves she’s an anti-Semite. The daughter of Palestinians rose to the floor in opposition to HRes246 which prevents the anti-Semitic BDS (Boycott, Divest, Sanctions) bill both she and Ilhan Omar are trying to push through Congress.

The Michigan Democrat compared the group’s boycott of Israel to the boycott of Nazi Germany. She is basically calling Israel Nazi Germany after what the survivors and families of survivors went through during the Holocaust.

“The right to boycott is deeply rooted in the fabric of our country,” Tlaib said. “What was the Boston Tea Party but a boycott? Where would we be now without the boycott led by the civil rights activists in the 1950s and 60s like the Montgomery bus boycott and the United Farm Workers Grape boycott?”

BDS is not simply a boycott, which is unAmerican to begin with, it is meant to destroy the State of Israel and we don’t destroy nations, we liberate them.

WATCH: As the granddaughter of a Palestinian grandmother (my sity) and as the daughter of Palestinian immigrant parents, I rose in opposition to #HRes246, an attack on our freedom of speech and right to boycott the racist policies of the government of Israel. pic.twitter.com/e6eHq3tAwe — Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida) July 23, 2019

“Americans boycotted Nazi Germany in response to dehumanization, imprisonment, and genocide of Jewish people,” she said.

“In the 1980s, many of us in this very body boycotted South African goods in the fight against apartheid. Our right to free speech is being threatened with this resolution,” she added. “It sets a dangerous precedent because it attempts to delegitimize a certain people’s political speech and to send a message that our government can and will take action against speech it doesn’t like.”

“I can’t stand by and watch this attack on our freedom of speech,” she said, echoing the scant few others who opposed the bill which passed by an overwhelming bipartisan vote of 398-17.”

This is what Ilhan Omar said and it’s how their BDS bill is written. The hyperbolic, dishonest language is meant to win over anti-Semites in the Democratic Party and elsewhere. She’s delegitimizing Israel and misrepresenting BDS.

The left is now claiming that this blatantly anti-Semitic bill is not anti-Semitic. The bill is meant to destroy the State of Israel and proponents want to kill every last Jew.

Here is one of the responses on Twtter, which isn’t uncommon: Racist white guys support Israel, which is as usual, the inferior position. Your speech here is extraordinary, spot on, and represents the superior view. Israel is an intruder and a pirate, and fierce opposition to their atrocious behavior is NOT anti-Semitic, but necessary. It’s racist now to support Israel and Jews? That’s insane. Rashida Tlaib is a communist, a member of the squad. She is not supporting American values in any way. She’s also unhinged. Remember when she was pulled out of a Trump event in 2016. pic.twitter.com/qMnrGHNOfK — GB (@dadoutnumbered3) July 23, 2019