Rashida Tlaib Has a New Proposal to Give Away Money

Rashida Tlaib, the anti-Semitic and communistic representative, has a new proposal called LIFT, described in a recent article as “the easiest smart idea in Washington.” Wait until you hear this one!

The author of an article describing the proposal at The Week claimed: “liberal policymaking is in thrall to disgusting conservative prejudice about poor people.”

Cooper explains the current policy he finds unacceptable:

Policies like the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) and the Child Tax Credit have a “phase-in schedule,” meaning that in order to claim any benefit, one must first earn money working at a job. That excludes the vast majority of the poorest people because they are overwhelmingly people who have difficulty working.

He further writes:

Children, students, the unemployed, the disabled, the elderly, and people caring for someone else make up about nine-tenths of people in poverty. [He linked to the communist mag Jacobin for his facts.]

He wrote: just don’t do that.

He conveniently left out deadbeats, people who don’t want to work, and other countries’ poor people who come here illegally.

Welfare is the free income they receive, not from government, but from hard working Americans.

LIFT is unsustainable and does nothing but promote fraud with money we don’t have. We don’t have money for this — we borrow to exist.

Cooper concludes: Get rid of the stupid rotten phase-in and give money to all poor people. It’s both an excellent idea that would slash American poverty, and a crucial step in shaking off the baggage of capitalist ideology.

Oh yes, such baggage. There is no baggage in Venezuela or Russia or China. All is going along swimmingly in those countries.

The United States is a wonderful, grand success, and the rest of the world can’t compare. Unfortunately, the natural order of things is statism and control. It is not freedom. The fascist left seeks to drag us into the abyss with the rest of the world.